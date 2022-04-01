Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host Blades
Friday, 1st Apr 2022 09:18

Townâ€™s U18s host Sheffield United at Playford Road behind closed doors on Saturday morning.

Adem Atayâ€™s side dropped to third in Professional Development League Two South earlier in the week following Colchesterâ€™s 5-1 victory over runaway leaders Charlton, however, the Blues have a game in hand on the Uâ€™s, who they beat 5-4 away at Florence Park last weekend. The Blades are currently top of PDL2 North.

Meanwhile, keeper Lewis Ridd has been offered a professional contract by Town. The 17-year-old has been away with the Wales U18s squad during the international break and won two caps in friendlies against Finland, one from the start and one as a sub.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022