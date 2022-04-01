U18s Host Blades

Friday, 1st Apr 2022 09:18 Townâ€™s U18s host Sheffield United at Playford Road behind closed doors on Saturday morning. Adem Atayâ€™s side dropped to third in Professional Development League Two South earlier in the week following Colchesterâ€™s 5-1 victory over runaway leaders Charlton, however, the Blues have a game in hand on the Uâ€™s, who they beat 5-4 away at Florence Park last weekend. The Blades are currently top of PDL2 North. Meanwhile, keeper Lewis Ridd has been offered a professional contract by Town. The 17-year-old has been away with the Wales U18s squad during the international break and won two caps in friendlies against Finland, one from the start and one as a sub.

Photo: Matchday Images



