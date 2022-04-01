McKenna: No New Injuries and Evans Set to Rejoin Training

Friday, 1st Apr 2022 14:39 Town boss Kieran McKenna had no new injuries to report at his lunchtime press conference, while Lee Evans could be back in training with the rest of the squad next week. Evans has been out since hobbling off in the latter stages of the Burton match with a knee problem. McKenna was asked how the Welshman and defender George Edmundson, who suffered an ankle injury in the Lincoln match, were progressing and whether there they’re in with a chance of playing before the final game on the last day of the month. “Lee possibly,” he said. “Lee has had another scan this week, just to check up on things and it’s progressed well so we’re hoping he can join in with the squad training at some point next week. “Not at the start of the week but at some point during the week hopefully he can join in with the training group if there are no more setbacks. “George Edmundson, no. He’s still got a fair way to go with his ankle injury. We’re not sure exactly what the timescales going to be but I think it’s going to be a big push to see him in the league campaign. “So hopefully we can extend the season a little bit longer if we want to see George again this season.” Kyle Edwards (quad) and Kayden Jackson (hamstring) also both remain sidelined. McKenna says no one has picked up any new knocks since the 1-0 victory over Plymouth last week: “No, nothing new, the training group’s come through the week well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



