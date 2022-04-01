McKenna: We’re Looking at Different Aspects of the Training Ground

Friday, 1st Apr 2022 15:09 Manager Kieran McKenna has given some insights into the changes which are set to take place at the club’s Playford Road training ground in the short to medium term, and his use of technology in training. CEO Mark Ashton spoke about the plans for Playford Road in his podcast with TWTD and Blue Monday earlier this week, while McKenna talked about his use of drones in training in his last pre-match press conference. Asked for his thoughts on the changes planned for the training ground, McKenna said: “I can give a few little insights without giving too much away about what we do behind the scenes. “We’re looking at different aspects of the training ground, a couple of which are the pitches and the buildings. “The pitches at the moment, the club is working towards making a big investment in the quality of the surfaces and which pitches we use at Playford Road for the first-team environment. We’re hoping that the work can commence on that pretty soon. “I think that’s going to be a really big addition to us because the better surfaces you have to train on, the higher intensity that you can train at and the higher you can make the level of the training sessions. That work is hopefully going to commence pretty soon. “In terms of buildings, we’re looking at different options on the site of how we can use the site best and it is a challenge to run the first team and the academy and the women’s programme all out of one building. “So we’re looking at different options for that and we have a few good ideas. That’s probably going to be a little bit more of a medium term project. “And in terms of technology, there are some different things that we are getting in place. The drones are one but we have a couple of other different resources that we use, especially for on-pitch analysis and being able to feedback live and review clips during training sessions. “I won’t go into the different technology that we use, but that’s something that the club is backing us with and something that we’re hoping to have in place for pre-season.”

Photo: James Ager



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments