Carroll and Chaplin Start Against Cambridge

Saturday, 2nd Apr 2022 14:28

Town boss Kieran McKenna has made two changes for today’s home game against Cambridge United with Tom Carroll and Conor Chaplin returning to the starting XI.

Carroll comes into the centre of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy with Tyreeq Bakinson dropping to the bench.

Chaplin takes over from Sone Aluko as one of the number 10s with the Nigerian international also among the subs, as is Idris El Mizouni.

Cambridge are unchanged from the team which beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 last week with former Blue Paul Digby skippering, while Jack Lankester and former Norwich City forward Wes Hoolahan on the bench.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Carroll, Morsy (c), Thompson, Chaplin, Celina, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Penney, Bakinson, El Mizouni, Aluko, Bonne, Pigott.

Cambridge: Mitov, Williams, Digby (c), Jones, Brophy, Ironside, Smith, Dunk, Okedina, May, Knibbs. Subs: Mannion, Iredale, Hoolahan, Tolaj, Lankester, Sherring, Worman. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).





Photo: Matchday Images