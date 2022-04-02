Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Nwabueze Nets Twice as U18s Draw With Blades
Saturday, 2nd Apr 2022 20:11

Jesse Nwabueze scored twice, the second a 93rd-minute free-kick, as Town’s U18s drew 2-2 with Sheffield United at Playford Road.

Midfielder Nwabueze netted his first just after half-time, also to level the scores.

Town remain third in Professional Development League Two South, while the Blades top the North division.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022