Nwabueze Nets Twice as U18s Draw With Blades
Saturday, 2nd Apr 2022 20:11
Jesse Nwabueze scored twice, the second a 93rd-minute free-kick, as Town’s U18s drew 2-2 with Sheffield United at Playford Road.
Midfielder Nwabueze netted his first just after half-time, also to level the scores.
Town remain third in Professional Development League Two South, while the Blades top the North division.
Photo: Matchday Images
