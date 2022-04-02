Nwabueze Nets Twice as U18s Draw With Blades

Saturday, 2nd Apr 2022 20:11

Jesse Nwabueze scored twice, the second a 93rd-minute free-kick, as Town’s U18s drew 2-2 with Sheffield United at Playford Road.

Midfielder Nwabueze netted his first just after half-time, also to level the scores.

Town remain third in Professional Development League Two South, while the Blades top the North division.





Photo: Matchday Images