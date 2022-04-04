U23s Host Hull City at Portman Road

Monday, 4th Apr 2022 16:17 Town’s table-topping U23s are in action against Hull City at Portman Road on Tuesday afternoon (KO 1pm). Fans have had few chances to watch the U23s this season with matches at Playford Road played behind closed doors due to Covid protocols. But they will be able to watch the game against the Tigers as the young Blues, who lead Bristol City on goal difference at the top of Professional Development League Two South with the Robins having a game in hand, look to win their ninth match on the bounce. The Tigers are currently third in the North division. The Cobbold Stand, turnstiles 16-18, will be open from 12.15pm with cash entry on the gate £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (65-plus and under-23s), while season ticket holders, Silver Card members and Junior Blues will be admitted free of charge. Meanwhile, young Blues left-back Tommy Smith was one of two ineligible players fielded by loan club Stowmarket Town in their Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final against Leiston on Wednesday. Stowmarket have withdrawn from the tournament after admitting an “administrative error” led to Smith, 20, and Maciq Jakemi both making their debuts in the 3-0 victory over Leiston having not previously appeared in their ties prior to the semi-final. Leiston will now play either Kirkley & Pakefield or Needham Market in the final at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium on Thursday 21st April.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



