TWTD League Calculator 2021/22

Monday, 4th Apr 2022 17:46

Five games of Town’s 2021/22 League One campaign remain, do the Blues have any chance of making the top six?

TWTD's League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below or on the forum for discussion and assessment.





Photo: Matchday Images