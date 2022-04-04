Morris Nets For Loan Club GAIS

Monday, 4th Apr 2022 22:38 Blues striker Ben Morris netted his first goal for Swedish loan club GAIS in their 2-1 home victory over IK Oddevold this eveing. Morris put the Gothenburg club ahead a minute after half-time as they won their opening 2022 Ettan Södra (third tier) match of the season. The 22-year-old joined GAIS on loan in January and is set to stay with them until November with the Swedish season running through the summer. Morris, who returned from the second of two cruciate knee ligament injuries last summer, has made one senior start and four sub appearances for the Blues. Ben Morris' goal today for @GAIS_SE in their 2-1 victory, in their first match of the league season, Operates on out wide in a 4-2-3-1 from my knowledge.



Credit/ Sport Expressen/ GAIS



(#gais #itfc) pic.twitter.com/f389Xh54dP — Luke Penning (@LukePenningVGP) April 4, 2022 Meanwhile, former Blues academy midfielder Marcelo Flores was in Arsenal's Premier League squad for the first time as the Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace this afternoon. The 18-year-old, who left Town for North London in 2019, was an unused sub.

Photo: Matchday Images



