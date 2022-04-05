Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Now Eight Points From Top Six
Tuesday, 5th Apr 2022 22:38

Town are eight points off the play-offs following Tuesday’s League One fixtures.

Of the sides above the Blues, Wycombe won 4-1 at Cambridge United and Oxford were beaten 2-1 at Morecambe.

Wigan and MK Dons climbed above Rotherham into the top two places following home victories over Accrington, 3-0, and Crewe, 2-1, respectively. Behind Town, Portsmouth drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers.

The ninth-placed Blues now having no chance of making the top six barring a remarkable series of results with only five games remaining.


