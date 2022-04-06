McKenna Nominated For Manager of the Month

Wednesday, 6th Apr 2022 09:24

Town boss Kieran McKenna has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for March.

The Blues played five times over the course of March, winning three and drawing two while conceding only one goal.

McKenna is up against Shrewsbury’s Steve Cotterill, Wigan’s Leam Richardson and Steven Schumacher of Plymouth for the gong. The winner is set to be announced at 6am on Friday.









Photo: TWTD