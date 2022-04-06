United Duo Train With Town
Wednesday, 6th Apr 2022 10:01
Young Manchester United duo Charlie Savage and Will Fish have reportedly spent time training with the Blues as part of the Pro Experience Programme employed by the Red Devils this season.
The scheme, introduced by head of academy player development Justin Cochrane, has previously seen Joe Hugill and Charlie Wellens spend time at Forest Green Rovers, Charlie McNeill and Dillon Hoogewerf at Sheffield Wednesday and Rhys Bennett and Dermot Mee with AFC Wimbledon.
Now, according to the EADT, Savage, 18, and Fish, 19, have trained with the Blues.
Savage, the son of former Wales international and pundit Robbie, is a box-to-box midfielder, who made a brief sub appearance for the United first team in a Champions League tie against Young Boys in August and has won Wales caps at U18 and U19 levels.
England U19 international centre-half Fish has similarly made one short appearance from the bench in senior football for United and also spent a spell on loan Stockport in the National League earlier in the season where he made one start and one sub appearance before being recalled in January.
Explaining the scheme in November, Red Devils’ head of academy Nick Cox told the Training Ground Guru: “This programme represents an excellent development opportunity for our players. In the academy we are always looking to be innovative in order to provide the best experiences for all of our boys.
“The opportunity enables players to learn new behaviours and witness first-hand the standards of a first-team environment. We know that they will return to Carrington with a renewed sense of purpose that will benefit the individual and the wider training group.
“Justin Cochrane has been pivotal in establishing this initiative. It is thanks to a number of fantastic relationships that we have been able to establish a really exciting experience for the Professional Development Phase group.”
Town have strong links with United and their academy with manager Kieran McKenna, assistant Martyn Pert and new head of recruitment Sam Williams all having previously worked at Old Trafford prior to joining the Blues.
Photo: Action Images
