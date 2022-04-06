Baggott Won't Be Released For Indonesia U23s Camp
Wednesday, 6th Apr 2022 12:36
Town won’t be releasing centre-half Elkan Baggott for an Indonesia U23s training camp this week with the 19-year-old required as cover for the first team, TWTD understands.
The PSSI, Indonesia’s FA, has named Baggott in a 29-man squad for the camp in South Korea being held as part of their preparations for the SEA Games in May.
But with George Edmundson currently out with an ankle injury, Baggott is next in line for the Town first team and has been on the bench for two of the last three matches.
The Blues are under no obligation to release a player for a camp outside an international window and the central defender will be remaining in Suffolk.
Town will, however, be making the Colchester-raised youngster available for a senior training camp being held in Indonesia from May 24th ahead of the Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait in June where they will face the hosts, Jordan and Nepal.
Baggott has previously won six full Indonesia caps, featuring regularly and scoring his first international goal at the AFF Suzuki Cup in January.
Born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother, Baggott made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in 2020/21, still his only appearance.
He signed his first professional contract with Town the same month, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.
Speaking earlier this month, manager Kieran McKenna said he has been impressed by Baggott.
“Elkan’s trained with us for the last six weeks or so, he’s been an important part of our training group, he’s player we really like,” he said.
“He’s been training with us, playing in all our behind closed doors or in-house games that we have and he’s a player we think highly of. Elkan’s been in and around the group for quite a period of time.”
McKenna added that he'd have every confidence should he be required to play Baggott or fellow U23s centre-halves Albie Armin or Cameron Stewart.
“Especially Elkan, who is obviously someone who has played international football, he’s played first-team games before in EFL Trophy,” he continued.
“Albie has played first-team games in the EFL Trophy, which I’ve watched back. Both of those boys in particularly have already played minutes and are well-known to the players in our squad and happy for both of them to contribute when the time arises.”
Photo: Matchday Images
