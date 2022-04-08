Away Days Beer Subscription Launched

Friday, 8th Apr 2022 12:00 TWTD Prediction League sponsor the Away Days Beer Company has launched the Away Days Beer Club. There are two types of membership of the Beer Club, Box-To-Box and Super-Sub. Box-To-Box which sees members receive six beers every month and beers on their birthday. And Super-Sub where you get six beers each month, a football magazine (Late Tackle currently providing monthly editions), as well as a mystery shirt draw each month in which one member wins a random football shirt from teams across the world, supplied by the amazing Surprise Shirts. This month we are launching our 12th Man series of beers where each month, members will receive a bottle/can of a one-off brew brew which they can QR code scan to review the beer, provide name/design ideas and decide whether they would like to see it brewed again and added to the core Away Days range. The 12th Man series will add an element to the beer club of members having a voice in the business, but also allow members to get their beer sommelier hats on and ponder each special The Box-To-Box Club is £22.99 a month and the Super-Sub Club £25.99 a month (including P&P). Cancellation is free at any time and you receive a free Away Days pint glass on sign-up. You also receive beers on your birthday with both memberships. The Away Days Beer Club provides an exciting monthly service for fans of great beer and the beautiful game, but also is developing a community of fans who believe in the concept and want to be a part of the journey. There are no other football-themed beer clubs, so the ultimate aim is to grow the community and as it grows reward members with prizes, events and experiences. For those interested, you can find out more information here awaydaysbeer.com. Photo: Action Images



