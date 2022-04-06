Youngster Yengi Moves to Finland on Loan

Wednesday, 6th Apr 2022 14:55 Blues U23s striker Tete Yengi has joined Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura on loan for their season, which runs through the summer. Australian Yengi joined Town in September following a trial after coming to the club via a contact of the club’s head of sports science Andy Costin, also an Australian, having left A-League side the Newcastle Jets. The 21-year-old Adelaide-born frontman, who is contracted to the summer with the Blues having an option for a further season, has featured regularly for the U23s since joining Town and was on the bench for the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in October without making it on to the field. Vaasa Palloseura sporting director Janne Lindberg said of Yengi: “He is capable of playing multiple roles and is versatile. His physical qualities are at a good level and he wants to develop himself all the time. He is a good addition to the team for us and brings options.” Vaasa Palloseura, also known as VPS, play in the Veikkausliiga, the top tier of Finnish football, having won the second level Ykkönen in 2021.

