Ambrose to Host Player of the Year Awards

Wednesday, 6th Apr 2022 17:28

Former Blues midfielder Darren Ambrose will host the official Supporters Club's Player of the Year event following the visit of one of his other clubs, Charlton Athletic, on Saturday 30th April.

Tickets are available by emailing contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk at £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Voting for the Player of the Year will finish online at 8pm on Thursday 7th April. You can cast your vote via the Supporters Club website.





Photo: Action Images