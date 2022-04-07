O'Leary: What a Whirlwind Year It's Been

Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 09:22 Today marks the one-year anniversary of Gamechanger 20’s takeover of Town and chairman Mike O’Leary has given his thoughts on the last 12 months, while Brett Johnson, one of the US-based Three Lions, has posted a video on social media marking the occasion. Town confirmed that the deal which ended Marcus Evans’s 13-and-a-half period in control of the Blues had been completed mid-morning on April 7th last year, the former owner having finally made the decision to sell the previous day after negotiations which had gone back many months. In a statement on the club website, O’Leary outlined his feelings about the first year in charge and the plans for the future. “Good morning everyone. Thank you for your continued support this season,” he wrote. “Amazingly, this week marks almost a year since Gamechanger 20 Ltd became involved at Ipswich Town. “What a whirlwind year it has been. So much has changed and we have welcomed many new faces to the club. “Most significantly, those faces include CEO Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna. Both have already made their mark at the club, but there is much more to come I am sure. “Behind the scenes, we have witnessed a complete overhaul of our management structure.

“We have recruited some very talented people to join the many familiar faces at the club, with the goal of driving us forward in every aspect of our organisation. Some longstanding servants have retired or moved on to pastures new and in every case, we wish them well. “Our existing stalwarts and our new arrivals are all going about the task of building sustainable success in their own areas of the club, including everything from financial management to sports science, and from the academy to corporate hospitality. “In this column, I would like to thank and encourage them all. I thank them for the hard work they have already done, and I look forward to the journey that is to come. “From my perspective, the objectives to highlight are: - It is the supporters that are the owners of the club. Management teams and shareholders are temporary custodians and for each of us, our goal is to leave the club in a better position than when we joined. - In managing the club, we have many judgements and decisions to make on a daily basis. Our goal is to get more of those judgements right than we get wrong. If we can do that consistently over the long term, we will surely progress. - Football is an emotional industry. Our management team are required to make decisions knowing that, if emotion plays too large a part, potential errors may creep in. We have to stay calm, considered and logical regardless of the highs and lows that can accompany great successes or times of adversity. - We must remember to treat others as we would like to be treated ourselves. That includes all of us in every walk of life. Courtesy is an easy thing to give and what a difference it can make.



“Are we succeeding in these aspirations? I think we are pointing, and moving, in the right direction but there is still so much work to do. “In the coming year, what might we expect? Preparations behind the scenes for a new state-of-the-art playing surface at Portman Road, complete with new drainage and undersoil heating. “A new public address system. Digital screens. Upgrades to some areas of the stadium. Utilisation of the land near the rear of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. “Investment in the training ground and academy infrastructure. Improved communications between the club and you, the supporters. “All of these are important stepping stones, and all of these require investment and hard work. “The most important feature is that we are all aligned with one ambition, though, and that is to make the club a success. Having witnessed the incredible support for the club, both home and away, I have no doubt that the foundations are in place. We are on the right path. Here’s to our second year!” Happy Anniversary ⁦@IpswichTown⁩. Onward and upward! pic.twitter.com/9ivSKXzVMe — Brett M. Johnson (@bmjcrew28) April 7, 2022 Johnson added in his video: “One-year anniversary Ipswich Town. On behalf of all of us at Gamechanger 20 it’s been arguably the best year of our collective lives. “I know for me personally, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I’ve bled, I’ve been concussed, I’ve received stitches and that was all just from one game. “The good news is I’m healing well and next time I’m at Portman Road I’m going to insist that Wes Burns signs my scar but, as you can tell, it’s not too noticeable. “But in the meantime, happy anniversary and thank you all for your incredible support of our relationship, our partnership, our union, if you win. I can’t wait to celebrate more anniversaries with each other. Onward and upward. Come on you Blues, uppa Town!”

Suffolkboy added 09:35 - Apr 7

Ethos, ethics, honesty , integrity , purpose and determination PLUS enthusiasm and courtesy !

ITFC now again headed in the right direction !

COYB 3

Bazza8564 added 09:37 - Apr 7

Had the pleasure of speaking at length with MO’L recently, wonderfully warm guy and a foil for Mark Ashton.

People talk about the club being in great hands, absolutely right we are. Make sure we never fail to appreciate it and trust in their methods and judgement. 0

