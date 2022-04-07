Schwartz: Year Has Flown By

Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 10:25 Director Ed Schwartz says the first year of Gamechanger 20’s ownership of the Blues has flown by. Schwartz is the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), which holds a 90 per cent stake in Gamechanger 20, which took charge of the club a year ago today. “The last year has flown by and on behalf of the American investor group, I would like to say how amazed we all are with the rate of progress being made at Ipswich Town FC both on and off the pitch,” Schwartz told the club site. “We are truly humbled by the wonderfully warm welcome we have received from the club's fans. Their vocal support for the team, home and away, and the increasing numbers coming to games are incredibly encouraging for us. “I should like to restate our unconditional commitment to creating a solid infrastructure to ensure Ipswich Town's long-term sustainable success. We could not be more proud to be part of the rebirth of such a special club.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Guthrum added 10:57 - Apr 7

Excellent stuff! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments