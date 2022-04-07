McKenna: Broken Week Due to Illness and Evans Suffers Setback

Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 14:24 Town boss Kieran McKenna will wait until tomorrow to pick his squad for the trip to Shrewsbury with a number of players having suffered with illness - but not Covid - during the week, while midfielder Lee Evans has had a setback in his recovery from his knee injury. “We have had quite a broken week with illnesses, to be honest,” McKenna said when asked the fitness situation. “Not Covid, thankfully. “We’ve had quite a few come down with illness, so we’re waiting until tomorrow for any team news. We’re going to give them all until Friday, the lads who have missed training. “We’re going to have to wait and make a late call on the team and a late call on who is available to travel, so we’ll see who is available at tomorrow’s training session. “In terms of injuries, no updates, Lee Evans unfortunately has had a little setback to his recover, so we won’t see him this weekend and it’s unlikely that we’ll see him over the next couple of games, so that’s obviously disappointing for him and for us. Other than that, everything is as it was on the injury front.” George Edmundson (ankle), Kayden Jackson (hamstring) and Kyle Edwards (quad) all remain sidelined. McKenna confirmed that as reported yesterday, centre-half Elkan Baggott won’t be joining up with an Indonesia U23s squad for a training camp ahead of the SEA Games this week. “Elkan’s been with the squad and has been involved with a couple of squads lately and has been training with us for a long time, so he’s a player that is important that we have available and have with us until the end of the season,” he said. “I’ve not been closely involved in those discussions but I believe that that is the case, that Elkan is going to stay with us until the end of the season and then he may have some more international duties in the summer with the senior team.”

Photo: Matchday Images



