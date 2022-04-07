McKenna: A Really Good Project For Getting Players Experience

Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 14:38 Town boss Kieran McKenna is a fan of the Pro Experience Programme which saw Manchester United youngsters Will Fish and Charlie Savage spend time training with the Blues recently. McKenna, assistant manager Martyn Pert and incoming head of recruitment Sam Williams all previously worked at United and there are now very strong links between the clubs. “Maybe two weeks ago we had the two boys, Will Fish and Charlie Savage training with us,” McKenna said. “It’s a project Man United have done for a little while now, I think a really good project for getting experience for players of that bracket, who may go out on loan at some stage in the short future and getting them used to a few of the things that that entails. I think it’s a really good project. “it was good for the boys to come down here from their point of view and it was good for us to have them competing and training in our group and I think it’s a really good idea and an important relationship for us to keep developing.” Asked whether there might be any possibility of the pair returning on loan, McKenna said: “I think they’re part of a very big group of boys who could come back on loan. I won’t go into the two players individually, I know them both well as young players, but they’re both very young and early in their careers. “It’s not our decision, it’s their decision, the club’s decision on what their next steps will be in their careers. We’ll leave that for now to the boys themselves and to Manchester United.”

