McKenna: Joint Decision Made on Dobra
Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 14:48
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says it was a joint decision between the clubs and Armando Dobra for the Albania U21 international to return to Town to train due to his lack of involvement with loan side Colchester United.
Dobra has been with the League Two U’s all season but hasn’t featured since January 4th. Overall, the 20-year-old has made 13 starts and four sub appearances during his loan spell, scoring twice.
The forward appeared as a late sub for Town’s U23s in the 1-0 defeat to Hull City at Portman Road on Tuesday.
“He’s been back training with the U23s a bit for fitness and playing time really,” McKenna explained. “He wasn’t getting the minutes at Colchester that we hoped for lately.
“It was a joint decision between the two clubs and Armando that it would be best served for him to come back and train here for the meantime and get some more minutes in the U23s.”
Colchester boss Wayne Brown says Dobra remains a member of his squad and may still get selected.
“Dobs has got a year left at Ipswich so we're just giving him an opportunity to maybe put eyes on him, with the new staff that they have there in the 23s environment to give himself the best chance of impressing them as well as us,” he told the Colchester Gazette.
“We know what Dobs can do and he's very much our player, until the end of the season.
“When called upon, Dobs is ready but it's about equality and a bit of rationale to the lad. It's about giving him his best chance in his career.”
Dobra, who is contracted until the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season, can’t formally be recalled from his loan spell with Colchester outside the transfer window and so is ineligible for the Town first team for the remaining five fixtures.
Photo: Matchday Images
