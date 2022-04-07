McKenna: Too Early to Be Thinking Too Far Ahead on Contracts

Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 15:10 Town manager Kieran McKenna says it’s too early to speak to out of contract or loan players about their futures. Striker Kayden Jackson is in talks regarding a new contract with his current terms up in the summer, while youngster Tyreece Simpson - whose deal is also coming to an end but with the club having an option for another year - has turned down an offer made to him in January with discussions believed to be ongoing. But McKenna says no one else has so far been spoken to. James Norwood, Sone Aluko and Tom Carroll are among those whose deals are up in June with the club having a year’s option for Norwood and Aluko, while Bersant Celina, Macauley Bonne, Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson are all on loan. Tomas Holy, Bailey Clements and Myles Kenlock, on loan at Port Vale, Stevenage and Colchester respectively, are also out of contract and look set to move on in the summer. “We haven’t communicated anything with the players next, those decisions and those discussions are still to take place in the future,” McKenna said. “There are still five games left, to me that feels like a lot of points still on the table and it’s too early to be thinking too far ahead to next year. “Obviously there’s a lot of work going on in the background, there’s a lot of discussions and we’re making plans and putting things in place for the summer but in terms of the immediate playing group and and immediate staff group, I think we owe it to the supporters more than anyone to try and finish off the season strongly to give them some good days and some good results and performances to enjoy. “That’s certainly the immediate focus and the future and the summer and next season, that can wait for a few weeks down the line.”

Photo: Matchday Images



markchips added 15:39 - Apr 7

Not too early to have decided who else is going. Bonne back, Norwood, Pigott sold,, Carroll, Got a feeling Bakinson will sign , especially with Evan’s injuries. El Miz on loan. Edwards to train as Burns deputy so possibly Vincent-Young gone too.



Need at least three forwards unless Simpson suddenly appears, looks likely he will be sold too. 0

Europablue added 15:51 - Apr 7

Yep definitely not too early to make these decisions and look forward to next season, because all our focus should be on next season now. 0

