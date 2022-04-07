McKenna: US Owners Have Been Really Supportive

Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 16:00 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has been speaking about his relationship with the club’s US owners on the day on which the club is celebrating a year since the Gamechanger 20 takeover. “I've had a few good conversations with the guys in the States on Zoom and obviously met them when they were across,” McKenna said. “Ed [Schwartz] was across not so long ago, so I got a chance to spend a little bit of time with him, and obviously got to spend a little bit of time with the guys from the Three Lions when they were across. “Most of the dialogue and out on a daily and weekly basis is obviously with [CEO] Mark [Ashton] and he's in constant communication with the Americans and they're very much interested and involved in how things are developing. “They've been great. They've been really supportive every time I've spoken to them, they've been really supportive and all the communication and feedback through Mark has been really positive. “They're really enjoying what we're doing with the team, enjoying the idea that we have for the club, and it's very much aligned with our idea of how we want to build a football. “So it's been a really positive relationship so far. They've been really good with their feedback and really supportive, and I’m looking forward to getting to speak to them a little bit more and meet them a little bit more, hopefully in the off-season and going into the summer.” In many ways a year on, the Gamechanger project has still only really just started with work scheduled at both Portman Road and Playford Road in the summer. “There's plenty going on,” McKenna continued. “There is lots going on behind the scenes and that's an important part of what we're doing. We have to build all the different aspects of the football club up to the level where we want them to be. “I think it's been publicised some of the work that's going on at the stadium, same here with the training ground, same with staff improvements, same with player recruitment. “It's about developing the infrastructure of the football club again because we think developing that infrastructure will set us up for more sustainable success and a sustainable and bright future. “A lot of that work at times you don't see the fruits of the labour until quite far way down the line, but it's the right thing to do and the right thing to build the club. “And thankfully that the ownership group are very much behind that and that's how they like to develop their projects as well, over a longer period. “That's a part of the job that myself and the staff, and certainly Mark and his staff, are enjoying and are looking to keep working on the different aspects of the club.”

