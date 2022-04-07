Town and Cambridge Charged By FA
Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 16:37
Town and Cambridge United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion by the FA following the clash after the final whistle during the visitors’ 1-0 win at Portman Road last Saturday.
A number of players were involved in a melee, among them Macauley Bonne and Cambridge’s Jubril Okendina and Sam Smith.
An FA statement reads: “Ipswich Town FC and Cambridge United FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their game in the EFL League One on Saturday [02/04/22].
“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle, and they have until Monday [11/04/22] to respond.”
Town say they will not be making any comment at this time.
Photo: Matchday Images
