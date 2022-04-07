Town and Cambridge Charged By FA

Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 16:37 Town and Cambridge United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion by the FA following the clash after the final whistle during the visitors’ 1-0 win at Portman Road last Saturday. A number of players were involved in a melee, among them Macauley Bonne and Cambridge’s Jubril Okendina and Sam Smith. An FA statement reads: “Ipswich Town FC and Cambridge United FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their game in the EFL League One on Saturday [02/04/22]. “It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the final whistle, and they have until Monday [11/04/22] to respond.” Town say they will not be making any comment at this time.



Photo: Matchday Images



Bert added 16:49 - Apr 7

Hardly worthy of a formal charge. Pity the referee has not been charged retrospectively with failing to send off the Cambridge player for clearly punching an Ipswich player.

2

Tetley added 16:53 - Apr 7

And the piss poor ref gets a gold medal! The Cambridge no 10 ran the whole length of the pitch and grabbed Thomas, then ran to get a drink hoping to hide from the ref then totally ignored the 4th official who kept telling him to go back over to the ref. 4

Suffolkboy added 16:59 - Apr 7

Hope every use is made of whatever video evidence remains available ,AND the Referee and his supporting colleagues are called to account for events leading up to the alleged offences !

Too much kept behind closed doors — again unnecessary secrecy and protectiveness perpetuates the misunderstandings with accompanying lack of satisfaction .

COYB 1

DaGremloid added 17:01 - Apr 7

Referees are untouchable and yet they are one of the biggest problems in lower league football. 0

Millsey added 17:17 - Apr 7

Pity the officials didn’t do a better job on the time wasting by CU 0

