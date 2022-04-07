Roberts Joins Cook at Chesterfield

Thursday, 7th Apr 2022 20:29 Former Blues coach and winger Gary Roberts has joined ex-Town manager Paul Cook’s staff at Chesterfield. Roberts, 38, who left his role as first-team coach at Portman Road in December following Cook’s sacking, was a Spireites player between 2013 and 2015, winning the League Two title, reaching the Johnstone’s Paints Trophy final and the League One play-offs during that time. Chesterfield are currently fifth in the National League, with Cook having won three, drawn four and lost three, including last week's 4-1 home defeat to Grimsby, who are managed by another Town boss Paul Hurst, since taking charge in February.

Photo: TWTD



Vancouver_Blue added 20:31 - Apr 7

Sounds like the right level for them both 1

