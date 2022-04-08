McKenna Misses Out on Manager of the Month

Friday, 8th Apr 2022 09:43 Town boss Kieran McKenna missed out on his first Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award with Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher carrying off the March gong. McKenna had been nominated along with Schumacher, Wigan’s Leam Richardson and Steve Cotterill, manager of tomorrow’s opponents Shrewsbury. Plymouth won five and lost one of the six March fixtures, the Blues having inflicted their only defeat at Portman Road in which they conceded their only goal during the month. Town won three and drew two of their five fixtures. Speaking about his nomination yesterday, McKenna said it wasn’t something which he was particularly concerned about. “I've not paid much attention to it, to be honest,” he said. “[Head of media] Marcus [Nash] notified me that I was nominated, so I guess it's nice, but my thought was obviously on the last game, looking back on that and very much looking forward to the next game. “It isn't something that I've given too much thought to. Obviously, whenever a team does well, that then gets reflected on the manager. “But when we win it's a team effort and when we lose, as we did last week, it's a collective responsibility.” Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan won the Player of the Month award. 💪 Six wins from seven games and conceding just one goal! @only1argyle's Steven Schumacher has been named the #SkyBetLeagueOne Manager of the Month for March. 👏#EFL pic.twitter.com/bJeyObYFuQ — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) April 8, 2022

Photo: TWTD



WeWereZombies added 10:20 - Apr 8

Phew, that was a close one.



And that's us replacing Plymouth in the play off places then... 0

