Why Not Hope For a Top Half Finish? - Notes For Shrewsbury Town

Friday, 8th Apr 2022 15:00 by TomTheWriter Town, needing a miracle to reach the play-offs following last week’s defeat to Cambridge visit Shrewsbury on Saturday and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. Sitting eight points outside the play-offs with five games left to play, Ipswich realistically need to pick up maximum points from every game to overtake the three teams ahead of them, while hoping those other sides suffer dramatic collapses in form. Saturday’s opponents, Shrewsbury Town, are not mathematically safe as of yet, but do sit 11 points above Gillingham in the final position in the relegation zone. This season, Dan Udoh has been impressive in front of goal, Luke Leahy’s dead-ball delivery has got him 14 goal contributions in the league, with Matt Pennington imperious at the back. Steve Cotterill “When [Steve] Cotterill first joined, in the lockdown days, it was clear that we were trying to get wingers/full-backs in behind their man in a much better position to lay something easier on a plate”, “No one else to blame and Cotterill is looking vulnerable”, “Cotterill did a fantastic job in rescuing us from a hopeless position last season and keeping us up.” Seasoned veteran Cotterill arrived at the New Meadow in November of 2020 and oversaw the club’s impressive survival that season having been in the relegation zone when he took over. “Cotterill has largely done a poor job this season”, “I'm nowhere near the 'Cotterill Out' camp' at the moment but as each game passes I am edging closer. The problem is I have little faith that the current set-up at the club would result in anything different based on recent history”, “[Sam] Ricketts was dire, Cotterill not much better, actually I'm not even sure he is better.” This season, Cotterill and Shrewsbury have performed in a similar way as they did last year as they look to secure their spot in League One for another season. The State of Play “Not going to tempt fate but we should be OK now”, “I wouldn't even hazard a guess until we ourselves are mathematically safe. I wouldn't want to count our chickens and all that, not yet anyhow”, “I think we are safe, albeit not mathematically. Those that do go down will have some very low points tallies.” As it stands, the Shrews find themselves in 16th place in League One with 12 wins, 12 draws and 17 defeats from their 41 games. “I know we are edging to safety but until we are mathematically safe I don’t want to tempt fate”, “It's amazing just how poor the bottom six or seven have been in the last few months. It helped us no end when we couldn’t buy a win after Christmas though”, “Until it's mathematically impossible for us to get relegated I will be cautious but like Cotterill and the boys I am hopeful for targeting as high a position as possible. Why not hope for a top half finish?” Shrewsbury sit seven places and 16 points behind Ipswich Town heading into the fixture on Saturday. The Squad Currently Shrewsbury have a strong selection of defenders to choose from, conceding only 39 goals in 41 games this season, the joint-third best record in League One. However, their midfield has been a problem area for them with a recent injury to David Davis leaving the Shrews with limited options in the middle of the park. Shrewsbury fans have found a few things to be positive about this season, especially in the recent weeks. “How much might it weaken our defence, which is clearly our greatest strength?”, “I can't see any other choice than to play to our strengths for the rest of the season and (I hope) recruit better this summer, perhaps with the fresh impetus of new ownership”, “It's dull, I agree, but you play to your strengths and our strength is our defending.” However, on the other hand, they have found a couple of things to be negative about. “It's a big reason why we are so strong defensively but also so weak going forwards”, “A weak header easily defended”. MK Dons 2-0 Shrewsbury Town “On to Ipswich next week, can't be any great shakes after losing at home to Cambridge”, “MK are a team full of confidence. Second half they had us chasing shadows and I’d probably say they are the best team we have faced this season. We competed well and had some decent chances but in the end their quality in front of goal made the difference”, “Always going to be a difficult game to get anything out, we move on. We are not the finished article this season.” “For all the doom and gloom merchants, we are still not mathematically safe yet on 48 points”, “Despite the gap between the teams, I thought Town equipped themselves positively in the first half and while they conceded possession they did fashion a number of decent chances that on another day might have seen us get at least one and perhaps two goals”, “Second half, and being fair to MK, they showed what a really quality team they are.” Last weekend, Shrewsbury headed to promotion-chasing MK Dons looking to make it four wins in a row, but fell to a 2-0 defeat at Stadium MK. Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Lincoln City “A win is a win. Lincoln are awful going forward”, “Second half, we played well and I thought the goal was coming, we didn’t sit back to much on our lead and decided to attack rather than take it to the corner, almost backfired but I’m glad it didn’t”, “I really enjoyed today, especially the second half.” “Not the best performance and the loss of Leahy in midfield seemed keenly felt in the first half”, “A third straight win in front of a big crowd on a beautiful day weather-wise, can't have done us any harm with floating voters who turned up today, hopefully a few will come back”, “Possibly the weirdest season we have had in years continues.” Before that, Shrewsbury picked up a solid 1-0 victory over fellow relegation candidates Lincoln City, a result which saw them pick up their 14th clean sheet of the season.

Goalkeepers “This has been a decent half for Town, we've weathered the storm, [Marko] Marosi has been excellent again and we are growing into the game”, “The back five and Marosi all did about as well as they can”, “Marosi finally showing why he was the signing of the season back in August.” Summer signing Marosi was an impressive addition by League One standards, dropping down from Coventry City to the division he won with the Sky Blues two seasons before. Defenders “I like [Ethan] Ebanks-Landell. I can’t fault his effort and commitment. Not his fault most of the rest of the team aren’t up to the job”, “I wonder if EEL felt the pressure of [Tom] Flanagan being bought in”, “EEL with the absence of any movement ahead of him plays it sideways to Pennington or [George] Nurse.” Club captain Ebanks-Landell, or as he is known ‘EEL’, has started the last 20 games in all competitions, but did get substituted at half-time in the last game due to a bad knee. Ethan Ebanks-Landell “Some brilliant defending throughout, shout out to [Aaron] Pierre who’s been mocked a lot this season but was magnificent today”, “At least Pierre hasn't been brought on in the 89th minute to play up front”, “Pierre seems to be getting back to full fitness, thank goodness.” Grenada international Pierre had been a stalwart early in the season, but has only started once in the last 27 games in all competitions. “Seems he got rid of Sam Cosgrove on £4,000 a week to bring in a defender in Flanagan. Would it have been better to sign a decent right wing-back or a left wing-back?”, “Flanagan has played right-back all season for Sunderland”, “From today’s showing, Flanagan is more than capable of playing right-back, he has a decent long ball on him and can drive forward with the ball as well as having a bit of pace.” Snapped up from Sunderland in the January window, Flanagan has been a key member of a Shrewsbury defence which has kept five clean sheets in his nine games. Centre-Backs “Perhaps digging out Pennington for only scoring three goals this season is slightly harsh, by no means a disgrace”, “I'm all for freshening it up but [Elliott] Bennett and Pennington are very important players”, “Whatever formation we play, Pennington and Bennett need to be playing.” Ex-Town loanee Pennington has been impressive as the right centre-back in Shrewsbury’s 3-5-2 formation this season, scoring three goals in all competitions. “Pennington has been outstanding today”, “Not sure he suits a back three”, “Then again, playing Pennington in defence, I just don't get.” Having joined Ipswich on loan during the Championship season that saw the club fall into the third tier, Pennington will be hoping to not have to deal with another relegation in the near future while he is a Shrewsbury player. “I thought [Josh] Daniels did well at left wing-back today but I would play [George] Nurse there if we are to persist with 5-3-2”, “Poor from Nurse, had a chance to slip it wide”, “Bennett, Leahy and Nurse are the only players who are capable of delivering a decent cross so we need to get them further up the field.” George Nurse Attacking full-back Nurse has filled a void as the left centre-back for the majority of the season under Cotterill, whilst also covering in the middle of the park and out on the left. “Nurse has a good engine and can tackle”, “I hope Nurse gets the nod over [David] Davis, who is more than a yard or two off the pace”, “It wasn't the smartest defensive header from Nurse, I know he was under pressure but surely he needs to be heading that backwards, not towards the penalty spot.” Nurse’s versatility has been useful for Cotterill this season, but is yet to find the back of the net in his 40 games in League One. However, he does have four assists to his name. Midfielders “Probably why [Josh] Vela runs around doing nothing and lays off a pointless one-yard easy ball, his stats still show he works hard and has a decent pass percentage”, “Vela is a thoroughly decent midfielder at this level”, “Vela is a jack of all trades but master of none.” One of Shrewsbury’s leading midfielders in League One this season, Vela has started the last five games having returned from injury. Has one goal and one assist this season. Josh Vela “Cotterill took away the extra man or two from inside and on the edge of the box. He had Davis as the old-school defensive midfielder”, “I think our main issue is playing [Tyrese] Fornah and Davis. They are both defensive midfielders”, “Fornah and Davis are out and out defensive midfielders.” Senior midfielder Davis signed a new contract last summer to stay with Shrewsbury. Has his critics in the stands and has missed the last eight games due to a ruptured ankle ligament, which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season. “[Shaun] Whalley plays that advanced midfielder role well but some of his theatrics would not go down well if he were an opposing player”, “Does this also apply to our own players, as Whalley dived on Saturday to win the penalty and did it the week before which was ignored?”, “Whalley’s dive was shameless.” Senior attacker Whalley has been with the club since 2015 and had been utilised behind the striker early in the season before getting injured. Has featured in three of the last five games, ending a run of 22 games without playing. “Fornah is better on the ball and is highly rated at defensive midfield so I would like to see a midfield three of Fornah, Leahy and Bennett/[Tom] Bloxham”, “Vela and Fornah are getting forward a lot more which is causing Plymouth problems”, “Pleased Cotterill is making the change so early, Fornah had a poor first half and we need to change things around.” Another January signing by Cotterill, Fornah has been impressive in the middle of the park since his arrival on loan from Nottingham Forest. Has missed only one game since he joined the club. “We played [Josh] Daniels as a desperation left wing-back, nothing against Daniels as I like him and he gives it his all”, “It looks like Daniels or Bennett will be pushed forward in a bid to provide a much-needed creative spark”, “Brought in as a winger but quite early on, Ricketts decided he wanted to move him into a central role. He's done alright but he's certainly rarely played as an out and out winger for us.” Daniels is a natural winger who is very capable as a wing-back on both sides. Has featured off the bench in the last four games, but hasn’t found the back of the net in League One. Winger “I don't think Bennett is good enough to run the middle unfortunately”, “Going to a back four will allow us to push Bennett further up field”, “If [Nathanael] Ogbeta or Bennett cannot put the perfect cross or the front two can't force their way through with pure determination then we have nothing going forward.” Adding some experience to the dressing room, Bennett arrived after his release from Blackburn Rovers in the summer. Has scored once in the league and has picked up six assists for the season. “Bennett has quality at times but also seems to be error prone so it would be good to see [Josh] Daniels at right wing-back”, “Bennett is like a fish out of water”, “It might be me but I expected more from Bennett.” Having missed only one league game this season, Bennett will be one of the main threats for Shrewsbury on Saturday, and it will be a tough test for whoever starts on the left for the Blues. Centre Midfielder “Leahy, meanwhile, has been excellent but he’s been the one tasked with the incisive pass. He also does an awful lot of covering for whoever is left wing-back that day”, “Leahy has been the only one outside of the front two to get more than two goals I think”, “I think a 3-5-2 with Leahy and Bennett as wing-backs could work.” Signed as a left-back, Leahy has been used as a dominant central midfielder this season, whilst also finding time to cover on the left of the 3-5-2. “He's by far our best player at the moment by a country mile”, “Leahy is fantastic, the only player who could cut it as far as I could see”, “Putting Leahy in the middle means we lose our best attacking outlet.” Leahy’s strongest attribute is his ability at dead-ball situations, showing expertise from both corners and free-kicks as he adds a new dynamic to the Shrewsbury side. Has eight goals and six assists in League One this year. Attack “[Ryan] Bowman and [Dan] Udoh are having poor runs, I bet they feel even worse now”, “I cannot recall Bowman passing the ball to someone. Even his closing down was ineffective”, “Bowman is having a mare today. Everything he is trying is ending with Bolton gaining the ball.” Ryan Bowman Handpicked as their new leading striker in the summer, Bowman joined the Shrews from League Two Exeter City. Has recently formed a strong partnership with Udoh with nine goals in League One this year. “In Bloxham and [Charlie] Caton, we have the potential of some excellent League One quality strikers but not for a couple of years”, “Bloxham may well be the ‘future’, but I don’t think he is the present”, “Bloxham might as well have been on the away terrace, a long way to go for him to make the grade unfortunately.” Striker Bloxham has been the breakthrough youngster for Shrewsbury this season, being able to play off the right and up top. Has scored five goals so far, including an excellent bicycle-kick for his first senior goal. “[Saikou] Janneh looks OK but he's no Udoh or Bowman, what he's brought in isn't much better than we already had”, “Watching on Saturday, Janneh struck me as a winger and not a striker”, “The front two need changing. Janneh is too lightweight. Nothing is being held up, not that much support is coming in from midfield.” The third player to join Shrewsbury in January, Janneh was snapped up from Bristol City for the rest of the season. After the loan of Cosgrove from Birmingham was terminated, Janneh came in to fill the void. Has struggled for game-time so far. Striker “Not long after that he was put through and instead of taking a free shot he chose to pull it back for Udoh who could not get it out of his feet to shoot”, “Udoh’s speciality is running onto a ball, Bloxham is our only quick adjust one touch shoot kind of guy”, “Udoh is trying his best but the service isn’t there.” Nigeria youth international Udoh has been with Shrewsbury since 2019 and is in his breakthrough season with the club. Has 12 goals and four assists in League One this season. “There was no coherent plan going forward, unless the plan was to give the tireless Udoh countless hopefully balls to chase and hope he has the ability and vision to make a goal out of a blind alley. He tried his hardest today but all his chases and battles with the defenders were in vain”, “Udoh will be pushing towards 20 goals if the improvement he has made under Cotterill and [assistant manager Aaron] Wilbraham continues next season”, “Many had written Udoh off this time last season but we’ve brought him on in leaps and bounds.” His best attribute looks to be his tireless running, high pressing and a turn of pace, he may be someone that Kieran McKenna keeps an eye on during the game as a possible option next season. Shrewsbury Town Fans on ITFC “I think this game with the fans at the stadium is long overdue. [In Ipswich’s] first season in League One, it was one of the curtailed games and last season’s match was played behind closed doors”, “I think Kieran McKenna was an excellent appointment and they're definitely much improved. They'd be one of my favourites for automatic promotion next season - barring financial mishap of course, and who can predict that these days?”, “Regardless of what happens on Saturday, I think Ipswich had too much to do to make the play-offs. Should be a very tough game for us as it's really their last chance to stay in it. A draw would be a good result.” Last Time Out – Ipswich Town 2-1 Shrewsbury Town “Another day, another loss. In the bottom half of the table, we've played more games than anyone other than Gillingham”, “Just cannot concentrate and don't attack teams enough, and if it carries on like that, we'll be relegated by March”, “Not looking good but Cotterill has good reason to feel hard done by. Dubious Ipswich corner and a cast-iron penalty not given. We didn’t play great but if the decisions went our way we may have won.” “Ipswich were awful but played us off the park for 80 minutes. We’re admittedly so bad we’re now apathetic rather than pathetic. Even the chanting for us is becoming ironic”, “Ipswich on the other hand were absolute garbage, we were just worse”, “The Ipswich winner was a fine header. Churlish to complain it wasn't a corner. Our penalty looked nailed on, but then to be fair so did their first claim.” Back in October, Ipswich Town hosted Shrewsbury Town looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Accrington Stanley. Goals from Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne gave Town a much-needed three points. Websites The Blue and Amber forum is the only one for Shrews fans, a comprehensive and extensive area for fans to dive into.

