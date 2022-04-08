U18s at Hull City

The Blues’ U18s are in action away against Hull City on Saturday morning.

Adem Atay’s side are currently third in the Professional Development League Two South table, three points behind second-placed Colchester with a game in hand.

Charlton have already been confirmed as league champions and will fill one of the two end-of-season play-off places.

Former Town striker Billy Clarke is Hull's U18s assistant coach, while another ex-Blues frontman and defender Richard Naylor is the Tigers' academy manager/head of academy coaching.

Last week, the young Blues drew 2-2 at home to Sheffield United, who lead PDL2 North with Jesse Nwabueze (pictured) netting both goals.





Photo: Matchday Images