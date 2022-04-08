Cotterill Thanks Town's Medical Team

Friday, 8th Apr 2022 12:34 Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill says he has thanked Town, their medical staff and doctor for the way they treated striker Ryan Bowman when he suffered a heart problem during the game between the teams at Portman Road in October. Bowman’s heart raced to 250 beats-per-minute during the first half of the match, which the Blues won 2-1, and he was subsequently taken to Ipswich Hospital. Later, the 30-year-old saw a cardiologist and having been given medication the former Exeter man has continued his career and is likely to be involved at Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow. “It’s a game we’re looking forward to really,” Cotterill told his club’s official website. “They’re a fantastic club, Ipswich, with great tradition and they were very kind to us over there when we had the incident with Ryan Bowman. “I’ve thanked Ipswich and their medical team and their doctor this week and I think that was really important. “I thought the way we were looked after over there by Paul Cook and his staff at the time – obviously, now it’s Kieran [McKenna] and his staff – was brilliant, [they were] really accommodating towards Ryan and I can’t speak highly enough of them on that. “I think they’ve got very good players, that’s what they have. They went out in the summer and they spent enough to win the league in my opinion, they went out and they could have their pick in the summer. “Obviously, that hasn’t been going according to plan and Paul ended up losing his job and now Kieran [McKenna] is in charge and he has to take up the baton. “I just think they’re a very good team and no matter who is in charge, they’ll always be a force to be reckoned with in this league. In my younger days, I knew Ipswich as a top-flight side and they’ve always been a great club, they’re a Championship club at minimum. “[The role of assistant manager is] very different [to that of a manager] because you have to be the players’ friend and you have to be able to coach them and gain respect when you’re an assistant, but when you’re the manager you have to do a little bit more prodding and poking from time to time so it’s a very different role. “That’s not to say you can’t succeed at both, Chris Hughton did very well when he went from being an assistant to being a manager and I’m sure there are quite a few others I could think of if we had more time but he’s [McKenna] early on in his managerial career so good luck to him. “I don’t know him – this will be my first time meeting him – but yeah good luck to him except on Saturday of course!”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments