Yengi Nets Twice on Debut For Loan Club

Friday, 8th Apr 2022 20:53 U23s striker Tete Yengi netted twice on his debut for Finnish loan club Vaasan Palloseura as they won their opening game of the season 5-0 at FC Lahti. Yengi made his move to Finland on Wednesday having joined the Blues in September following a trial after coming to the club via a contact of the club’s head of sports science Andy Costin, a fellow Australian, having left A-League side the Newcastle Jets. The 21-year-old, who is with Vaasa Palloseura, also known as VPS, for the Finnish season which runs through the summer, found the net for the first time just before the break to make the scoreline 3-0, then added the fifth in the 72nd minute. Adelaide-born frontman Yengi, who is contracted to the summer with the Blues having an option for a further season, had featured regularly for the U23 prior to his switch and was on the bench for the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in October without making it on to the field. VPS play in the Veikkausliiga, the top tier of Finnish football, having won the second level Ykkönen last season. MAALI ⚽️



Tete Yengi onnistuu heti @VPS1924-debyytissään 🇭🇲



Tilanne Vaasassa jo 0–3!!#LAHVPS pic.twitter.com/k4gAYKIWbH — Veikkausliiga (@Veikkausliiga) April 8, 2022

Photo: ITFC



