Penney, Aluko and Bakinson Start Against Shrews

Saturday, 9th Apr 2022 14:14

Matt Penney, Sone Aluko, Tyreeq Bakinson return to the Town side facing Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Left wing-back Penney makes his first start since the Bolton game in January having come on as a sub in the 1-0 defeat to Cambridge last week. Dominic Thompson is on the bench.

Bakinson comes into the middle of midfield for Tom Carroll, who is on the bench alongside Bersant Celina with Aluko replacing the Kosovan international as one of the number 10s.

Shrewsbury are without centre-half Ethan Ebanks-Landell, who has a knee problem, with Josh Daniels coming into the team. Former Blues loanee Matt Pennington starts.

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Leahy, Pennington, Fornah, Vela, Udoh, Bowman, Bennett (c), Daniels, Nurse, Flanagan. Subs: Pierre, Whalley, Burgoyne, Bloxham, Caton, Craig, Janneh.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Aluko, Penney, Chaplin, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Thompson, El Mizouni, Carroll, Celina, Bonne, Pigott. Referee: Darren Handley (Lancashire).





Photo: Matchday Images