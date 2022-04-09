Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 9th Apr 2022 17:12 Cameron Burgess was sent off for a second bookable offence as the Blues drew 1-1 at Shrewsbury. Town had looked comfortable, James Norwood having given them a sixth-minute lead, until being reduced to 10 men after Burgess had lunged at home keeper Mark Marosi but sub Shaun Whalley lashed an equaliser from 25 yards to claim a share of the points for the Shrews. James Norwood’s sixth-minute goal has given the Blues a 1-0 half-time lead over Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow. Matt Penney, Sone Aluko, Tyreeq Bakinson returned to the Town side with left wing-back Penney making his first start since the Bolton game in January having come on as a sub in the 1-0 defeat to Cambridge last week. Dominic Thompson dropped to the bench. Bakinson came into the middle of midfield for Tom Carroll, who was on the bench alongside Bersant Celina with Aluko replacing the Kosovan international and taking up the right-sided number 10 role. Shrewsbury were without centre-half Ethan Ebanks-Landell, who has a knee problem, with Josh Daniels replacing him. Former Blues loanee Matt Pennington started. The game got under way in blustery and cold conditions with the Blues, wearing their black and white away kit, in control from the off. Town should have gone in front in the fourth minute when Aluko fed Janoi Donacien to his right and the centre-half chipped over a cross which Conor Chaplin headed goalwards but too close to Marosi, who blocked superbly when it looked a certain goal. But the 1,560 Blues supporters behind the goal only had to wait two more minutes for a goal. Donacien exchanged passes with Burns on the right and sent over another cross from the right, and James Norwood flicked a near-post header across Marosi and into the net. It was the striker’s sixth goal of the season and his first since the 4-0 win at Gillingham in January. On eight, Ryan Bowman, who was subbed in the game at Portman Road with a heart problem, chased a long ball down the middle with Christian Walton advancing off his line. The striker tried to touch it past the keeper, who palmed it away. The home crowd claimed he did so while outside the area but Walton was very clearly inside and referee Darren Handley showed no interest. The game was held up for seven minutes on 12 when the linesman on the far side suffered an injury and there was an appeal over the PA for qualified officials to make themselves known. The stricken linesman made his way off to chants of ‘you’re not fit to run the line’ from the Shrews supporters. After a protracted warm-up as the additional member of the refereeing team was secured, fourth official Lisa Rashid took over along the line. Marosi again saved from Chaplin on 21, the forward hitting a shot from just outside the box which deflected through to the keeper. Morsy was booked for a late tackle on home captain Elliott Bennett on 25 leading to some pushing and shoving involving a number of players and calls for a red card from the home support. Referee Handley eventually restored order and showed only a yellow card.

The Town skipper was joined in the book by Luke Leahy four minutes later for pulling back Aluko as the Blues passed their way towards the Shrews box. Chaplin’s free-kick deflected off the wall for a corner from which the ball fell to Penney deep on the left of the box but the former Sheffield Wednesday man’s shot flew deep into the stand. On 39 Aluko played a one-two with Burns inside the box but found himself at a tight angle on the right and Marosi was able to save. Almost immediately, Shrewsbury created their first chance of the match, Daniel Udoh tricking his way past Burns before sending over a cross to the far post from where Daniels headed over, although Penney really ought to have reached the ball before the Shrews man. Pennington was booked in the 44th minute for clattering into the back of Chaplin’s ankles with the one-time Town loan man claims he’d got the ball falling on deaf ears. Due to the stoppage for the injury to the linesman, the teams played 10 additional minutes. Morsy headed Donacien’s ball from deep on the right straight to Marosi, then at the other end the home fans appealed for a penalty after the former Accrington man and Udoh clashed but referee Handley awarded Town a free-kick. Penney almost reached a deflected Burns cross from the right and claimed he was fouled as he tried to get on the ball, then a minute later Chaplin saw a shot from the edge of the box diverted behind off a defender. Soon after, Morsy hit a low drive through to Marosi. Just before the whistle, Burgess was shown his first yellow card for pulling back Bowman despite vehement protests of his innocence. Town defended the resultant free-kick to deservedly go in 1-0 up at half-time. The Blues had been well in control throughout the half and ought to have been in front even before Norwood’s goal with Chaplin having had a gilt-edged chance. Despite the hold-up for the injury to the official disrupting the rhythm of the game, Town were well in charge, although not at their slickest and without creating too many clear-cut chances to add to their lead. The Shrews had come more into it later in the half but with Daniels’s header their only real opportunity. Town continued to control the game following the restart, although with the odd sloppy pass creeping in and no chances at either end. In the 62nd minute the already-booked Morsy was given a lengthy talking-to by the referee after a foul on Josh Vela, the official clearing making it plain that any more indiscretions would lead to a second yellow card. Three minutes later, the Shrews swapped Daniels for Whalley, then on 66 Vela added his name to the lengthy list of bookings for a late tackle on Burns. Marosi was forced into a sharp save by team-mate Leahy a minute later, the keeper reacting quickly after the defender had inadvertently shot Chaplin’s cross towards his own goal. With 15 minutes left on the clock, the Blues were reduced to 10 men. Burgess brought the ball forward from the back for the first time all afternoon before feeding Chaplin, who lost possession on the edge of the box. The ball was played back to Marosi, who cleared, however Burgess chased it down and slid in on the keeper, who leapt over his tackle. It was debatable whether there was any contact but referee Handley acted immediately to show Burgess a second yellow card as the Australian U23 international protested before making his way off. It was a wholly needless challenge at a time when the Blues were comfortable, dominating play and looking to work the opening from which they could score their second of the game. The card woke the previously dormant home crowd with their side having shown little threat since the break. On 77 Tyrese Fornah blazed over from the edge of the area. A minute later, Town swapped Aluko for Thompson as they sought to shore up their backline, the on-loan Brentford man going into the back three. In the 83rd minute, Macauley Bonne took over from Norwood. Until the red card Town had looked on their way to a work-a-day victory but on 84 the Shrews levelled. A long ball was played forward from deep, Bowman beat Thompson in the air to knock down and Whalley crashed a 25-yard strike past Walton. Shrewsbury set about looking for a winner against the 10 men and in the 87th minute the game, which had always had some underlying niggle, threatened to boil over again after Burns had tripped George Nurse. The fouled player subsequently clashed with Donacien before plenty of other players joined in. Order was eventually restored and Burns, Donacien and Nurse were all booked. The Shrews had the Blues pinned back in their own half as the game moved into four minutes of injury time but were unable to find a winner in the final moments. Town had looked well on their way to a win until the red card, one as needless as you’ll see at any level. The dismissal changed the pattern of a game which the Blues were well in charge of and it was inevitable that the Shrews would grab an equaliser, although Whalley’s strike was one to remember for home fans. Ultimately, the result matters little to Town with the season already over but failing to win another game which they had dominated is a frustration, particularly in the wake of last week’s home loss to Cambridge. Shrewsbury: Marosi, Leahy, Pennington, Fornah, Vela, Udoh (Bloxham 90), Bowman, Bennett (c), Daniels (Whalley 65), Nurse, Flanagan. Unused: Pierre, Burgoyne, Caton, Craig, Janneh. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Aluko (Thompson 78), Penney, Chaplin, Norwood (Bonne 83). Unused: Hladky, El Mizouni, Carroll, Celina, Pigott. Referee: Darren Handley (Lancashire). Att: 7,682 (Town: 1,560).

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



ImAbeliever added 17:14 - Apr 9

So who’s next for left back? 2

bixleyboy added 17:17 - Apr 9

The story of our season really, late goals, we would’ve been well in the mix if we could see out games and play a full 95 minutes. I hope this will be sorted come next season. 6

TimmyH added 17:17 - Apr 9

Well another good job of snatching a draw from the jaws of victory...played fairly well 1st half and controlled the match but again what happened thereafter? lacklustre and then Mr Burgess making another error. I'm trying to remember the last game we played well BOTH halves?



Well that is season over...lets hope with these mistakes and poor halves of football Keiran is learning more and more what he needs to do and what additions he needs to make. 9

johnwarksshorts added 17:18 - Apr 9

We still have an inability to kill teams off when we're on top and let Shrewsbury tactics get to us leading to I'll discipline and stupid sending off Donacian lucky not to be sent off aswell. Interesting selection problems for Rotherham match. Elkan Baggott or Thompson. Think we need 2 or 3 more players to really challenge for promotion next season. COYB. 6

htb added 17:18 - Apr 9

Disappointing but play offs were probably out of reach. Clear to see where our problems lie, 12 out of 18 games under KMcK we have scored 1 goal or less. We need to find a prolific striker from somewhere and seriously improve our goals scored from set pieces. We must have one of the worst records in the division from scoring from corners / free kicks. 7

jas0999 added 17:22 - Apr 9

In the end another poor result. Dominated, created, failed to take chances, silly mistake and then concede late. Shrewsbury were very poor and we should have been out of sight. Not for the first time this season.



We will need to strengthen in the summer. Several will go I suspect, but a left sided player is a must as are a couple of goal scoring strikers.



Although this matters little, it’s still disappointing because this has been happening a lot. 9

blueboy1981 added 17:22 - Apr 9

Please or offend - reality is, after much change at Portman Road, and fantastic support Home and Away - we are STILL a bog standard run of the mill, mid table, Division 3 outfit - and no more.

Today, again this point is proven.

A long way off being serious Promotion contenders unfortunately.

4

thechangingman added 17:24 - Apr 9

Well, at least that's the death of any end-of-season-stress about the playoffs!!

After the decade we've endured, however, I still feel relieved to have a decent manager at the helm. This means I finish the season hopeful, rather than crushed and desperate, which is a very pleasant change.

Some deadwood needs to go, Kieran needs to bring in a few of his choosing, and we can go again, with optimism, in the new season.

I am already looking forward to Posh at London Road...

Onwards and upwards - COYB!! 6

Elizabeth added 17:30 - Apr 9

Well done Cameron Burgess .. you cost us the game .. 😡😡😡 -3

Suffolkboy added 17:34 - Apr 9

There’s a demonstrable lack of emotional control and discipline in the team ; it shows both in attack and in defence ,and in ill thought through actions throughout our game . IF these players are now approaching peak fitness ,even towards the end of the season, we ought to be expecting potential to be turned into realty !

That personal control , lack of discretion and discipline towards the end of games remains a distinct challenge is undoubtedly a matter which will concern the whole Management team !

Our very basic shortcomings centre around a near hopeless ability to punish opposition by scoring more and thus changing the pressures and pattern of the game ( as well as thereby instilling confidence ) throughout .

KM and Co will already be aware of the requirements for the future , of the existing weaknesses and strengths ,and will definitely look to bring in and forward talent and characters whose presence will enhance everything ITFC .

COYB 2

Nobbysnuts added 17:36 - Apr 9

Good solid point against the mighty all powerful Shrewsbury.....playoffs here we come...😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 -3

happybeingblue added 17:37 - Apr 9

Burgess a reckless challenge....no urgency to get the second goal yet again!!....only scoring 1 goal at most every week will never get a team in any top 6 let alone promotion, first 15 mins we were getting crosses into the box Bingo! we score... rest of the game we never looked like getting a second goal as usual lack of penetration in wide areas in final third was non existent yet again and here we are back at groundhog day. so frustrating ...all the other teams above us hit 3s 4s etc every week so if they concede it doesnt matter plenty of feelgood off the pitch but slowly returning to type/normal service on it! 8

cat added 17:37 - Apr 9

Disappointing result, even away from home. Should be rolling over the like of Shrewsbury, but failure to kill off teams has again proved costly. Need to bring in another 4/5 better quality players for next season in the areas every person and their dog knows about. 5

blueboy1981 added 17:40 - Apr 9

The real writing has been on the wall for far too long, you just cannot rely on a single goal to return 3 points.

One mistake by a competent defence. and the advantage has gone … !!!

Well Done the defence - overall you’ve more than done your bit.

We just continue to ‘fire blanks’ - which is not good enough - even in DIVISION THREE remember. 5

Loring added 17:43 - Apr 9

Once again our inability to score a second goal when on top has cost us 2 points, just like Oxford. Season well and truly done for now, a real shame as most if not all other results went our way today. Still, got to tip your hat for their goal, hell of a strike. 5

runaround added 17:52 - Apr 9

Shrewsbury players surrounded the ref at every opportunity asking for cards and it was inevitable we were going to be reduced to 10 men. We should have won the game but massively took our foot off the gas second half attacking wise and ultimately Paid the price. If we can learn to put teams away we will have a very good team on our hands 4

yorkieblue62 added 17:56 - Apr 9

The only record we will win this season is staying in the same position in the league - 15 matches in 9th & still counting !! 2

midastouch added 18:00 - Apr 9

We came, we scored, we conceded! :-(

Not being able to beat teams like Morecambe, Cambridge, Cheltenham and Shrewsbury means we deserve nothing more or less than another season in League One.

Things seem much better off the pitch and that gives me hope. However, still much to improve on the pitch.

Anyway, we can't judge the manager given he inherited quite a mess. He's done well overall since his arrival. Let's back our man and see where it takes us next season under Gamechanger. This time next year hopefully we've got at least one foot back in the Championship!

4

ArnieM added 18:03 - Apr 9

Same old shyte . Do we really believe we are done kind of Division Three Barcelona? Show some bloody respect for the opposition and give them tesprct by actually trying to win the game by scoring that second or third goal instead of this passing it about back and forth and not even LOOKING toward the opponents goal to get a shot off . It’s the same just about every game .

Every time a Town player received the ball on the edge of Shrews penalty area they all had their back to the Shrews goal . Snd either passed it backwards or sideways …. WHY ????





Possession does not win you games , goals ( scoring more than your opponents ) does !!! 4

BossMan added 18:06 - Apr 9

Our passing round the opposition box is so slow and predictable. 3

aloanagain added 18:08 - Apr 9

There is no way that we will get out of this league playing pocession football. It's OK doing that if the pocession goes forward but there's too many backward passes in our play. Need to get it forward quicker to put pressure on the opposition defence then the goals will come, then it can be the time to play pretty football to see the game out. If we don't change we will be in for another tough season. 2

SickParrot added 18:14 - Apr 9

Oh dear, another draw snatched from the jaws of victory. We need to be much better at converting our domination of possession and pretty football into goals. At the moment we seldom score more than once and therefore depend upon a clean sheet to win a game. I am confident that we will sign the players required and that McKenna will have us scoring more goals and turning draws into wins next season. 1

ShropshireBluenago09 added 18:15 - Apr 9

Played well 1st half, scored and should have been out of sight, but so many times this season we huff and puff, play a good possession game but lack quality in the final third. Silly sending off having been booked earlier.

Had a feeling Whalley would pop up and score- seen him do that so many times for Shrewsbury. 2

atty added 18:17 - Apr 9

Defo problem maintaining good levels performance, as is scoring goals when we are on top. Cant’t seem to kill off teams. Possession stats not bad at all.Defence decent., Need a new LWB/LB., strong CM to challenge Morsy and 2/3(?) strikers. Keep -Walton( plus back ups), Donachien, Wiolfie, Edmundson,Burgess,, Evans, Burns, KVY, Edwards, Chaplin,Norwood,Jackson. None of the losneees. 0

ImAbeliever added 18:18 - Apr 9

The new management team made few changes to the squad. I believe this was a good decision as close season will hopefully see a few changes rather than mass murder. 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments