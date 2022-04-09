U18s Thrash Hull

Saturday, 9th Apr 2022 22:53

Gerrard Buabo netted twice and Jack Manly and Ash Boatswain once each as Town’s U18s won 4-1 at Hull City this morning.

Buabo won a penalty early on which Manly converted, then just before half-time Blues keeper Woody Williamson saved a Tigers spot-kick.

In the second half, Buabo netted twice and Boatswain added the fourth.

The young Blues remain third in Professional Development League Two South, three points behind Colchester United with leaders Charlton having already secured the title.





Photo: Matchday Images