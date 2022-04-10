Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Red-Carded Burgess Issues Apology
Sunday, 10th Apr 2022 12:56

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has apologised for his red card in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.

Burgess, 26, was dismissed in the 75th minute for a second bookable offence as he challenged home keeper Marko Marosi having picked up his earlier yellow card for pulling back Ryan Bowman just before the break.


Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Robert_Garrett added 13:50 - Apr 10
The goalie and his defenders made a meal of it and with Morsy the whole time!
1

Suffolkboy added 14:16 - Apr 10
IF he’d not had a yellow already , if the Ref hadn’t got into ‘control ‘ by issuing cards, this might well have been the verbal warning instance it looked on the video !
But footy is much about controversy ,and discussion and it’s a real shame our man became wrapped into something a bit needless at that stage of the game .
Never mind ,put it to rest and move on ! COYB
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 287 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022