Red-Carded Burgess Issues Apology

Sunday, 10th Apr 2022 12:56 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has apologised for his red card in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury. Burgess, 26, was dismissed in the 75th minute for a second bookable offence as he challenged home keeper Marko Marosi having picked up his earlier yellow card for pulling back Ryan Bowman just before the break. A genuine attempt to block any GK’s clearance but a bad decision gave the referee a decision to make. No excuses on my part and I appologise to everyone associated with the club — Cameron Burgess (@CamBurgess95) April 10, 2022

Robert_Garrett added 13:50 - Apr 10

The goalie and his defenders made a meal of it and with Morsy the whole time! 1

Suffolkboy added 14:16 - Apr 10

IF he’d not had a yellow already , if the Ref hadn’t got into ‘control ‘ by issuing cards, this might well have been the verbal warning instance it looked on the video !

But footy is much about controversy ,and discussion and it’s a real shame our man became wrapped into something a bit needless at that stage of the game .

Never mind ,put it to rest and move on ! COYB 0

