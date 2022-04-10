Red-Carded Burgess Issues Apology
Sunday, 10th Apr 2022 12:56
Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has apologised for his red card in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.
Burgess, 26, was dismissed in the 75th minute for a second bookable offence as he challenged home keeper Marko Marosi having picked up his earlier yellow card for pulling back Ryan Bowman just before the break.
Photo: Pagepix
