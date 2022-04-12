U23s in Top-of-Table Clash at Bristol City

Tuesday, 12th Apr 2022 11:16 Town’s U23s are in action in a top of the table clash with Bristol City at the Robins High Performance Centre this afternoon (KO midday). The West Country side, unbeaten in their last seven, currently lead the Blues at the top of Professional Development League Two South by a point with a game in hand. John McGreal’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after last week’s surprise 1-0 home loss to Hull City, their first loss in nine matches after eight wins on the bounce. Notably, centre-half Elkan Baggott, who has recently been captaining the side, has been left out of the squad, presumably with an eye on potential involvement in Saturday’s first-team game at Rotherham. Fraser Alexander (pictured) skippers in Baggott's absence, while the Blues include an unnamed trialist in their XI. Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Stewart, Armin, Trialist, Alexander (c), Humphreys, Ward, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson. Subs: Williamson, Kabongolo, Siziba, Nwabueze, Buabo.

Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 12:10 - Apr 12

Humphries & Simpson (if the club intend to keep him for next season) should be given some first team minutes over the last few games. Nice to finish top of u23s table, but youth progression into the first team squad is key for the clubs longterm future. 0

