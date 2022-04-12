U23s Return to Top After Win at Bristol City

Tuesday, 12th Apr 2022 14:02 Town’s U23s returned to the top of Professional Development League Two South after a 1-0 victory over previous leaders Bristol City at the Robins High Performance Centre this afternoon with Matt Ward scoring the decisive goal. Ward used his pace to get behind the home side’s backline in the 33rd minute before shooting into the roof of the net. Tawanda Chirewa might have made it 2-0 late on but shot wide on the break, while the home side came close late on during a goalmouth scramble. The Town youngsters, who have now won nine of their last 10, return to the top, two points head of Bristol City but with the Robins having a game in hand. The top two go through to the end-of-season play-offs. Notably, centre-half Elkan Baggott, who has recently been captaining the side, was left out of the squad, presumably with an eye on potential involvement in Saturday’s first-team game at Rotherham. The Blues included an unnamed trialist in their XI. Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Stewart (Kabongolo 40), Armin, Trialist, Alexander (c), Humphreys, Ward, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson (Buabo 73). Unused: Williamson, Siziba, Nwabueze.

Photo: Matchday Images



