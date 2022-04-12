Town and Cambridge Fined After Admitting FA Charge

Tuesday, 12th Apr 2022 17:17

Town and Cambridge United have been fined £2,500 each after admitting an FA charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at the end of the recent match between the sides at Portman Road.

The charge related to a clash involving a number of players following the final whistle after the U’s had beaten the Blues 1-0.

An FA statement reads: “Ipswich Town and Cambridge United have been fined £2,500 for breaching FA rule E20.1 during their EFL League One game on Saturday 2nd April 2022.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following the final whistle and accepted the standard penalty.”









Photo: Matchday Images