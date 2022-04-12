Aberdeen Linked With Hladky
Tuesday, 12th Apr 2022 22:55
Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky is reportedly wanted by Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.
Hladky, 31, joined Town from Salford City last summer but having started the season as the Blues’ number one has spent most of the campaign on the bench since the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before signing a permanent deal in January.
The Czech, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 home victory over Wycombe in December.
Now, according to the Daily Record, Aberdeen boss Jim Godwin is keen on bringing Hladky back to Scotland, where he previously played for him at St Mirren.
It would be little surprise if Hladky were to move on this summer with Walton firmly established as the Blues' number one.
Meanwhile, Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of former Town forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas following the termination of the 31-year-old’s contract.
Emmanuel-Thomas, who was with the Blues between 2011 and 2013, joined the Dons in May last year on a two-year deal.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 288 bloggers
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]