Aberdeen Linked With Hladky

Tuesday, 12th Apr 2022 22:55 Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky is reportedly wanted by Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. Hladky, 31, joined Town from Salford City last summer but having started the season as the Blues’ number one has spent most of the campaign on the bench since the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before signing a permanent deal in January. The Czech, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 home victory over Wycombe in December. Now, according to the Daily Record, Aberdeen boss Jim Godwin is keen on bringing Hladky back to Scotland, where he previously played for him at St Mirren. It would be little surprise if Hladky were to move on this summer with Walton firmly established as the Blues' number one. Meanwhile, Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of former Town forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas following the termination of the 31-year-old’s contract. Emmanuel-Thomas, who was with the Blues between 2011 and 2013, joined the Dons in May last year on a two-year deal.

Photo: Action Images



Gforce added 23:07 - Apr 12

Good luck with that,Vaclav ,you'll need your thermals on up there 😀 0

Suffolkboy added 23:22 - Apr 12

VH almost certainly needs to find pastures new to re- establish himself and regain confidence in his performance ( so so important for a GK ) .A move on from ITFC will probably be the right course and in mutual interest .

COYB

0

RobsonWark added 00:19 - Apr 13

Walton is our number one. The best keeper we have had for years. 0

