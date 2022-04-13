Aberdeen Yet to Make an Approach For Hladky

Wednesday, 13th Apr 2022 10:25 Town have received no contact from Aberdeen regarding keeper Vaclav Hladky, TWTD understands. Last night, a report in Scotland linked the Dons with a move for the Czech keeper, however, the Scottish Premiership side are yet to make an approach to the Blues. Aberdeen boss Jim Godwin was Hladky’s manager at St Mirren during the 2019/20 season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were to make a move for his former player in the close season. Hladky joined Town from Salford last summer but having started the season as the Blues’ number one has spent most of the campaign on the bench since the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before signing a permanent deal in January. The 31-yer-old, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made only 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in December. Given his lack of opportunities, it would be little shock if Hladky were to move on this summer with Walton firmly established as the number one.

Photo: Matchday Images



