Walton: Important We Finish the Season Really Well

Thursday, 14th Apr 2022 06:00 Christian Walton feels it is essential that Town finish the current campaign really well in order to confirm their credentials as likely promotion contenders when the new season kicks off in August. The Blues know what to expect in what will be their fourth season in England’s third tier, but there is a new-found confidence under manager Kieran McKenna that will keep ticket office staff busy over the summer months as they deal with a bigger-than-usual demand for season tickets. On the pitch Town will need to match their best form in the current campaign, while at the same time adding the know-how of how to see out games in which they have taken the lead and not always managed to hold on and bank three points come the full-time whistle. Asked if he felt the team needs to be able to find a way past opposition teams who have managed to frustrate them at times this season, Walton admitted: “Yes, definitely. I think that’s the biggest thing because we will once again come up against teams who won’t come here to beat us; they’ll come to Portman Road looking to hold on and nick a draw so that they can take something from the game. “It’s going to be a massive thing for us next season, finishing teams off when we take the lead and we’re one goal or even two goals up in a game. We need to hold on to win the game, which over the last two has obviously been very disappointing. It felt like Shrewsbury were there for the taking on Saturday. “They didn’t get out of their own half for the first 10 minutes and it’s about us trying to sustain that pressure for the rest of the game. Okay, you can’t do it for the entire 90 minutes, but you need to do it consistently and finish teams off that are there to be beaten when we start games so well.” Town travel to third-placed Rotherham, the previous leaders who have stumbled recently, on Saturday and then Wigan, who currently occupy top slot in the table, are the visitors to Portman Road on Tuesday evening. “After that it’s already-relegated Crewe away and, on April 30th, a home clash with mid-table Charlton on the final day of what has been a frustrating season for everyone connected with the club. “I believe it’s important that we finish the season really well,” said Walton. “There’s no point in working as hard as we have done to this point in the season and then tailing off. “We’ve got some big games coming up, like Rotherham away on Saturday and then Wigan here on Tuesday, so that’s two of the top three teams in the league.

“We’ve got to be testing ourselves against them and putting on good performances. It’s all preparation for next season and we will be looking to finish this one on a positive note. It’s a tough Easter programme but we have done well against top six teams this season. “We were unlucky not to get anything from the Sheffield Wednesday game and I thought we were the better team against both MK Dons and Sunderland. “I know it’s alright for me to sit here today and say that but we didn’t win any of them, although I think we need to take positivity from those games and take it into our next two games on Saturday and Tuesday. “They are against two of the top teams in this division but I like to think we are capable of getting results and putting on a good show for the fans who will be there. “A big part of where we need to improve next season will be holding on to leads and being able to see games out when you are leading 1-0. “That’s a massive thing in this league because teams will always have an opportunity in the game, whether it’s in the 90th minute or the first minute. “You can’t disrespect the opposition and you have to be on your guard all the time. Ultimately, if you’re ahead in a game, you have to keep driving forward, trying to penetrate the opposition defence and staying positive. “Those teams always have experienced players for this division and they’re settled. Look at Rotherham, whether they are in League One or the Championship, they are a very settled team with the same manager and a lot of the same players. “The reason they are so consistent is that they are all on the same page and I feel that is coming here at Ipswich since Kieran came in as manager with a new style of play, one that we are all really enjoying and one that I have learned a lot from so far. “Hopefully, we’ll be that team next year, the one where everyone knows their roles and responsibilities within the team, and we can get out of this league.” While clearly frustrated that Town have not been able to sustain their play-off challenge, Walton is at least pleased with his own performance levels, adding: “I’ve been really pleased with my form and I’ve absolutely loved my first season with Ipswich. “I was delighted that I got the permanent deal done in January and I’m really enjoying my football, playing for the manager and his staff. “I feel like I’m improving each day and I want to keep improving to reach my personal goals and those of the club and the team. I feel that if we’re all on that page we will all have a successful time at the club. “I also have to thank the fans because they seem to have taken a liking to me, which gives me the positivity and the confidence to perform on match days.” Looking more closely at his role in the side under manager McKenna, the keeper added: “It’s a new responsibility for me, something that hasn’t been asked of me at my previous loan clubs. “I know it’s a massive aspect of the modern game that keepers have to be comfortable in possession of the ball and I want to get better at it, which I feel I will the longer I am here. “With every game I feel I am getting better and as a team we’re settling into that style of play really well. The boys in front of me – Cam [Burgess], Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden], JD [Janoi Donacien] and George [Edmundson] – are all going to be improving in their roles as well. They are all really good players for the level. “Woolfy was obviously out of sight and didn’t really play much during the first half of the season but he has come in and been outstanding. If you give him the ball under pressure, he will take it and he’s been really well tuned into how the manager wants us to play, not just in the games but in training when we work on things. “He’s been first class along with the other boys and when you’re solid at the back it can have a knock-on effect throughout the team. It’s true we haven’t scored as many goals as we would have liked but it will come.” Town are clearly not alone in playing three at the back and Walton continued: “I can’t actually think of many teams who play four at the back, although Cambridge did it recently when they beat us. “I really like it, although it’s still fairly new to me, but I think it is good for the team. The manager wants us to work teams with possession and play through the pitch, and there are a lot of teams, whether they are in the Premier League or the EFL, who are doing it.”

Photo: Pagepix



