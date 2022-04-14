U18s Beaten By Cardiff

Thursday, 14th Apr 2022 19:11

Town’s U18s were beaten 2-1 by their Cardiff City counterparts at Playford Road this morning.

The Bluebirds took the lead in the first half against the run of play and the Blues continued to dominate but went two behind late on as they pushed for a leveller, prior to Jesse Nwabueze pulling one back with his 12th U18s goal of the season, the midfielder maintaining his impressive end to the campaign.

Town fielded a young side featuring trialists against the Welshmen, among them Bury Town's former Colchester academy midfielder Ben Haddoch.

Adem Atay's side remain third in Professional Development League Two South with two games left to play.





Photo: Matchday Images