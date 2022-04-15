We Need a Shift in Mentality - Notes For Rotherham United

Friday, 15th Apr 2022 12:00 by TomTheWriter Town visit Rotherham as they go into the final four games of the season and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. After the disappointing 1-1 draw away to Shrewsbury Town last weekend, the Blues know that their chances of making the League One play-offs are slim to none. Their Saturday opponents, Rotherham United, have slipped up in their pursuit of the automatic promotion places, picking up only one win from their last seven league games. This season Michael Smith has been impressive in front of goal, Dan Barlaser has shown strength and tenacity in the midfield with Michael Ihiekwe imperious at the back. Paul Warne “I do think [Paul] Warne struggles under pressure”, “I would rather have Warne at the head of our club. For many, the problem is with Warne the man, and nothing to do with his management”, “The point is Warne struggles with the pressure at the business end of the season, as the leader that goes from him to others.” Paul Warne Millers boss Warne has been in charge of the club since 2016, overseeing two promotions but also two relegations in his five years. He had also spent the previous seven years with Rotherham, as a player for three years and then part of the coaching set-up. “He’s not stupid and he knows we need a shift in mentality. I don’t believe we have a bad manager let’s just hope they prove it now”, “I think Warne is getting 100 per cent the blame here. Yes, he’s made mistakes but I think he’s been treated too harshly”, “Warne can’t adapt.” Warne has proven his ability to perform to a high level in the third tier of English football, however he has always struggled with the business end of the season. Right now, Rotherham are on the outside looking in at Wigan Athletic, who are first, and MK Dons in second. The State of Play “We are far too predictable and the opposition know exactly what they need to do against us”, “Changing the team will do very little. It's the psychology of the whole squad that needs working on”, “The more astute supporters recognised months ago that performances were deteriorating and that eventually results would mirror those performances.” As it stands, the Millers find themselves in third place in League One with 24 wins, eight draws and nine defeats from their 41 games. “What is worrying is that it seems to come as a complete shock to the players. They now look utterly demoralised and you can tweak the team as much as you like but when a team starts to choke, it is a huge job to turn it around”, “We will not turn this around to gain automatic promotion”, “If Warne does turn it around it will be in my opinion the best salvage job in Millers history.” Rotherham sit six places and 15 points above Town heading into the fixture on Saturday. The Squad Currently, Rotherham have a strong selection of midfielders to choose from, with both Ben Wiles and Barlaser reaching double digits for goals and assists this season. However, their attack has struggled in the past few months, with the Millers sitting with their poorest attacking record of the top six in League One. Rotherham fans have found a lot of things to be positive about. “We entered the January transfer window in a position of strength”, “There was a bit of panic from some about our strength in depth at the back, but it’s like a new signing having [Angus] MacDonald available for selection again”, “Squad is looking good, even allowing for the recent injuries.” However, on the other hand, they have found a couple of things to be negative about this season. “The team are mentally very weak, that comes from the management who for me are not capable of dealing with the pressure and instilling belief and mental strength into their players, we saw it in the last 10 games last season and yet again we are seeing it again”, “We've always been poor when it comes to the nitty gritty games under Warne, just look at the last 10 games or so in every previous season just mentally weak”, “Weak from [Jordi Osei] Tutu, weak from Barlaser.” Portsmouth 3-0 Rotherham United “I think the players who were on the pitch tonight gave in in the last 20 minutes. Body language closing down was shocking. The manager got it wrong with the set-up”, “There has to be something going off behind the scenes because not one player or management team have any energy”, “Personally I think it would’ve been better if Warne had let someone else do the interview even if some might have thought he was hiding.” “Slept on it and watched the goals again. We look like a team who are mid-table with nothing to play for. Still in our hands but we will finish below Wednesday playing like that”, “Just want someone to wind the clock on now quickly to the end of the season. There’s a sort of inevitability to it now”, “I think we've got a decent chance of beating Ipswich. Not so sure it will be during this season though.” On Tuesday night, Rotherham travelled to the south coast to face a Portsmouth side that have been pushing for the play-offs in recent weeks. In the end, the Millers fell to a heavy 3-0 defeat. Rotherham United 0-1 Charlton Athletic “I know it's worrying at the moment but we're still in with a very good chance of getting automatic promotion”, “I understand the frustration on here, however, unless I’m mistaken all is not lost. If we win Tuesday we’re back level on points with a better goal difference”, “It can change quickly so I may be in the minority but I haven’t given up.” “Defensively I thought [Richard] Wood, who has been brilliant all season, was a liability and got into a couple of mix-ups first half, with Wes [Harding] and then with Viktor [Johansson], which could well have cost us”, “We got lucky yesterday with the MK Dons result because had they won then five points ahead of us psychologically would have been massive for us, considering how poorly we are playing and how fragile we look”, “We now cannot afford any more slip ups.” Last weekend, Rotherham hosted mid-table Charlton Athletic at the New York Stadium, falling to a surprising 1-0 defeat to the London side. Goalkeepers “In [Viktor] Johansson we have good cover, hopefully he stays fit and doesn't get clobbered like last season against Barnsley”, “Just our luck isn’t it? But I’m sure Johansson will get his superman outfit on and see us champions”, “Johansson's handling was spot on.” One of two Rotherham goalkeepers to have played at least 20 League One games this season, Johansson has recently come back into the side due to a season-ending injury to Josh Vickers.

“Viktor did well in the Championship when he came in last season. But Vickers is a better goalkeeper this year. A very big and important player missing”, “I felt more at ease when Vickers plays, but it is what it is”, “Bad news on Vickers, who has shown what a good goalkeeper he is this season.” Vickers started the season on the sidelines before taking Johansson’s spot permanently in January. Suffered a hand injury in training last week that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. Defenders “Seems both [Richard] Wood and Wiles are now fine and should be available, personally I’d give Wood a rest on this occasion”, “Other than Richard Wood, whose experience and drive are a great asset, who is/are the other 'leader(s) in waiting' in the squad”, “Wiles and [Michael] Smith give everything for that team and Wood will run until he drops.” Senior defender Wood has been a key fixture in Rotherham’s defence this season, featuring on 34 occasions. Usually found at the heart of the three-at-the-back formation. Richard Wood “I've said before about [Michael] Ihiekwe being risky so apart from [Wes] Harding, we need a complete new defence whether we go up or not”, “Apart from Harding, we need a new defence completely”, “They play it across the back. Then back across then either Ihiekwe or [Joe] Mattock hoof it up field. Harding does the same if he plays on the left side, not so much on the right.” Jamaican international defender Harding has been in and out of the side this season, with Rotherham having six very strong defenders to choose from. Has only started one of the last five games. “You don’t win anything playing with fear and why wasn’t [Rarmani] Edmonds-Green playing?”, “I'm hoping for a back three of Edmonds-Green, Wood and Ihiekwe”, “We have to get Edmonds-Green and [Mickel] Miller in next weekend.” Young defender Edmonds-Green, currently on loan from Huddersfield Town, started the season in fine form but has only featured in one of the last 16 games. “At the moment, [Joe] Mattock is the easy target for some, there were much worse players at Wembley and considering his game-time he's done OK when he's played”, “Liability at the back. It’s just a matter of time”, “When you watch Mattock at left-back in a back four, he plays too narrow and is caught out of position a lot.” Another defender who has been in and out of the team a lot recently is Mattock, who started the Pompey game as the left centre-back. With Warne’s tendency to rotate in defence, it is unknown if he will feature on Saturday. “With regards to [Angus] MacDonald not being in the squad, Warne will have taken the view that he cannot play for the next three league games so it was more important to include everyone who can”, “I have to admit that I was surprised to see MacDonald in the starting line-up because he’s not looked good since he came back from his injury”, “Thought from start MacDonald was not up to it, why he's playing him in front of others. I can't understand.” After spending a long spell on the sidelines due to injury, MacDonald played his first minutes of the season back in March against Shrewsbury. Hasn’t featured in the last three, so is unlikely to start on Saturday. “We needed a forward in the summer window we wasted whatever it cost on the likes of [Hakeem] Odoffin and [Tolaji] Bola”, “I hope there’s a good reason why Bola and Odoffin are not in side at all”, “Bola sorry don't rate at all.” A versatile option for Warne, Bola left Arsenal’s academy for first-team football with Rotherham. The young defender spent part of last season with Rochdale, but has found game-time limited this season. Centre-Back “[Michael] Ihiekwe, he's a central defender when Wood plays he's played wide which isn't his game”, “At Wembley, I thought Ihiekwe looked one of our fitter players kept going all the game including extra-time”, “Ihiekwe and Miller weren't great when the first arrived. One of those two is now in some versions of the League One best XI for this season.” Ihiekwe was a key member of the defence last season and has continued that form in League One. Has been switched between right centre-back and left centre-back on a number of occasions this season. “Thought Miller and Ihiekwe had decent games”, “I think we'll definitely see more football played on the ground than we did in our last game. I'm hoping for a back three of Edmonds-Green, Wood and Ihiekwe”, “Crazy playing Ihiekwe on the left. Saturday playing central he was comfortable.” Has started on 37 occasions in League One this season with two goals to his name. His return to form will be key to Rotherham’s end to the season, as they look to leapfrog MK Dons into second place. Midfielders “[Ollie] Rathbone has an ankle issue and no way is he burnt out in my opinion, sometimes he needs to calm down a bit before he gets sent off”, “We can’t decide whether Rathbone is burnt out or has an injury, but yet he still plays is the question really”, “Rathbone majority of the season been a good signing.” One of a few players picked up this season, Rathbone departed Rochdale after their relegation to join Rotherham. Has picked up the most yellow cards of any Rotherham player this season, and will likely feature on Saturday. “Don't get the clamour to start [Jamie] Lindsay. Think he has led in his boots and is a shadow of his previous self”, “Lindsay in for the next game at least, Ollie's bite has gone a fraction and that's huge for his game”, “Rathbone looks burnt out so I would bring in Lindsay.” Jamie Lindsay Scotland youth international Lindsay is a relative veteran in the Rotherham midfield, having been at the club for two years. Has featured in the last three games as he looks to nail down a spot for the final five games. “Bola and [Hakeem] Odoffin are the only pair to have been in every one of the Papa John’s games, will they both start or at least be on bench?”, “Odoffin shown nothing to me”, “Odoffin was signed as a defensive midfielder, probably with next season in mind. Can’t judge a player that hasn’t played consecutive games.” Another summer signing in the midfield, Odoffin was snapped up from Scottish side Hamilton Academical. Odoffin led the way in Europe for interceptions last season, but has struggled to displace the midfield options ahead of him. “[Jordi] Osei-Tutu he's got to be on the right. No way I'd play Ladapo after Saturday”, “We have now two wingers in Osei-Tutu and [Chiedozie] Ogbene and we're trying to turn them into wing-backs. Let’s try starting them near the halfway line not in our penalty box”, “He's stopped beating the full-back now, plays the ball back to play little triangles.” Osei-Tutu arrived at the New York Stadium on loan from Arsenal in January having spent the first half of the season with Nottingham Forest. Has shown impressive dynamism and athleticism down the right, but left the Pompey game on crutches. “[Mickel] Miller’s excellent cross for the third and he caused them problems”, “Agree about substitutions, they were spot on and helped push Cambridge back when we were having a dodgy spell with the pace of Miller”, “Come on Miller and Millers. Let's not give this away.” Usually seen coming off the bench due to the options around him, Miller has found game-time limited this season. Started only 10 times in League One, but has featured in the last seven games. “[Shane] Ferguson, as I said, he's no different to Miller; can't go on the outside”, “On here last week after Wembley some were singing praises of Ferguson. I wasn't, there's not much between him and Miller”, “Add Ferguson to good enough list from signings this season he can do a job but not a 90 minutes player.” Picked up from Millwall in the summer, Northern Irish international Ferguson has shown his versatility at both left midfield and in the middle of the park. Winger “At the moment, the wing-backs are getting overwhelmed having to track back and defend, Ogbene isn't a full-back”, “Ogbene isn’t a wing-back”, “I think he’s a good player, don’t get me wrong, although I don’t quite think he’s as good as some people make out. He will get better.” Irish international Ogbene joined the Millers two years ago from Brentford, having spent time on trial at Town prior to signing for the Bees from Limerick. Missed a lot of last season through injury, but has been one of Rotherham’s strongest wide options this season. “Unfortunately, I think Ogbene believes he is a forward and not a wing-back (as he stated in the Irish press). I can’t remember the last game he tried to beat his man”, “Playing four at the back will bring a lot more out of players such as Ogbene and Wiles”, “Ogbene plays in a front three and scores.” Has three goals and three assists this season for Rotherham, but ranks as the number one dribbler for right midfielders in League One this season. His battle with whoever plays at left wing-back for Town will be interesting. Centre Midfielders “Has proven this season he can be a threat from the edge of the box”, “Can link up the play, can see a cute pass, the clever chip over the defence yesterday being case in point and can press from the front too”, “Yesterday we had one shot on target but other than a Wiles attempted stunner we never looked like scoring.” Academy graduate Wiles progressed into the first team in 2017 with a year-long loan with Frickley Athletic the only time he has been away from the club. Scored in the Papa John’s Trophy final victory over Sutton at Wembley a fortnight ago. “I would give Wiles a rest for a game or two. Change the dynamic in the middle of the park. It worked last time”, “Hard to find a positive, Wiles had a decent game”, “To me, Wiles is the best player in a Rotherham United shirt.” He has eight goals and five assists this season from the midfield, which is an excellent tally for the 22-year-old. If he keeps playing as he is, he should find himself in the Championship next season whether with the Millers or otherwise. “By playing our two most attacking wide players so deep, Barlaser's game has gone downhill because if Ogbene and Miller were more forward he could use his immense passing powers to good effect”, “Barlaser didn't have the best of games”, “Think Barlaser/Rathbone have been off their game for a few games now.” Picked up last season by Warne, Barlaser has been a key man in the midfield for the Millers this season, missing only two games so far. “It's still in our own hands but we really need to rekindle that form, especially from our midfield because when Rathbone and Barlaser are on their game then the whole team clicks”, “I mention Rathbone in this but it can just as likely apply to Barlaser who wasn’t at his best yesterday”, “Agree with the general consensus of Barlaser as man of the match, quick into tackle, spraying the ball round as well to great effect as usual.” Like Wiles, Barlaser has found his shooting boots this season, sitting with nine goals and five assists from 39 games in League One. Ipswich will need to deal with their strong midfield on Saturday. Attack “I do agree that the loss of [Will] Grigg has hit us hard, he connects the midfield to the attack”, “If you can’t see the link between our loss of form and Grigg getting injured you must wear blinkers. He’s an exceptionally clever footballer”, “Grigg will be 31 start of next season. No way would I give a contract to a forward that age.” On loan from Sunderland for the season, Grigg had scored twice in his 19 games in League One under Warne before a severe hamstring injury in February. He hasn’t featured since. “[Freddie] Ladapo will be motivated tonight because Pompey have shown an interest in him in the past”, “I wouldn't have played Ladapo since his transfer request - for me, one bad apple syndrome that Warne has sidestepped”, “They need to stand up and be counted for themselves (mentality) and prove their ability to certain people, especially Ladapo who has amazed me that he hasn’t been a standout player in this league.” Freddie Ladapo After putting in a transfer request in January, it is a surprise to still see Ladapo playing for Rotherham. Has scored 11 goals in League One as he looks to end the season on a high for any potential buyers. “[Josh] Kayode brings nothing to the side”, “Couldn't understand Kayode being involved wasn't in game at all”, “Kayode is just not ready and he makes Smith less effective as a couple of times they have got in each other’s way.” Young striker Kayode spent last season with Carlisle United, picking up seven goals in their attack. Has featured mainly off the bench this season and has only one goal for Rotherham in the league. Striker “[Michael] Smith has gone off the boil, he is winning the aerial duels, but needs to show the bite and hunger he had before”, “Get a decent striker to partner Smith and we would be in a great place to win the League One title next season”, “I'd like to see what Kelly has to offer but he won't play this season unless injuries make it absolutely necessary. Smith is the first name on the team sheet.” Number one striker Smith has been in a rich vein of form this year and currently sits on 17 goals for the season. Was heavily linked with a Championship move in the summer, but nothing came from it. “Immense, we need to try to keep him here and happy”, “Smudge is absolutely nailed on to start, we all know why”, “We won a lot more headers up front than I thought with Smith missing as well.” Recently nominated for the League One Player of the Year alongside Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan and Scott Twine from MK Dons, Smith will be looking to end the season on a high despite being six games without a goal. Rotherham United Fans on ITFC “Completely disorganised, too many hasty passes and we don't look comfortable on the ball. I feel more of the same against Ipswich”, “We've been absolutely garbage for months with no sign that he'll turn it around. We now have two home games left, Ipswich and Oxford. We won't win either”, “I wouldn’t be as worried as fans of the mighty Ipswich and Portsmouth, whose seasons are all already over.” Last Time Out – Ipswich Town 0-2 Rotherham United “That was an outstanding performance and we really do look like a good team and people are realising what a well-run club and well organised team we are”, “Mick Mills was very complimentary about everything we did last night. After the final whistle he said he thought Ipswich were unlucky to lose at Sunderland on Saturday but not tonight, Rotherham were excellent in every department”, “Whichever league you are in, to go 15 games in all competitions unbeaten is a brilliant achievement.” “When you think Ipswich were this league's top scorers before today (they now share that honour with us!) we were very effective in completely nullifying their attacking threat”, “Paul Cook has come out and said ‘We were totally beaten by the better team’. An honest manager”, “And one that must be under immense pressure. He has spent a lot of money.” Back in November, it was the beginning of the end of Paul Cook as Rotherham defeated Town at Portman Road 2-0. It would lead to a run of one win in five that would see Cook leave his position as manager. Websites The main forum for a Rotherham United fan is Millers Mad, a comprehensive and extensive area for all Rotherham fans to dive into.

