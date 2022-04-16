Baggott Handed Debut at Rotherham

Saturday, 16th Apr 2022 12:01 Town boss Kieran McKenna has handed 19-year-old Elkan Baggott his league debut as the Blues take on Rotherham at the New York Stadium live on Sky. Indonesia international Baggott, whose only domestic appearance up to now was a start in the EFL Trophy tie against Gillingham two seasons ago, comes in on the left of the back three with Cameron Burgess suspended. Baggott is the first Indonesian player to feature in English league football. The only other changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Shrewsbury last week, are Dominic Thompson’s return to left wing-back for Matt Penney, who drops to the bench, and Bersant Celina coming into the team with Conor Chaplin among the subs. Rotherham: Johansson, Harding, Osei-Tutu, Wiles, Ogbene, Miller, Lindsay, Rathbone, Ihiekwe (c), Edmonds-Green, Smith. Subs: Chapman, Wood, Mattock, Ferguson, Barlaser, Ladapo, Kayode. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Baggott, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Thompson, Aluko, Celina, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Penney, Carroll, El Mizouni, Chaplin, Bonne, Pigott. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ImAbeliever added 12:12 - Apr 16

Must get something from today to reclaim our 9th positioning. Feeling optimistic as always 😀 0

kiwiblue added 12:14 - Apr 16

Best of luck Elkan have a good game. watching from the pacific 1

Ipswichbusiness added 12:22 - Apr 16

Good luck Elkan! Let’s all hope that it is the start of a long and successful career. 1

Linkboy13 added 12:35 - Apr 16

Massive challenge for the young lad who hasn't played any football at a decent level against a very physical team. Whatever the result let's hope he comes through it with a lot of credit. 1

Suffolkboy added 13:01 - Apr 16

We wish EB every bit of luck going , a personal performance to treasure and the opportunities to demonstrate all his potential .

Go for it ,EB ,enjoy ,do well and savour the memory .,

COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments