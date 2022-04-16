Baggott Handed Debut at Rotherham
Saturday, 16th Apr 2022 12:01
Town boss Kieran McKenna has handed 19-year-old Elkan Baggott his league debut as the Blues take on Rotherham at the New York Stadium live on Sky.
Indonesia international Baggott, whose only domestic appearance up to now was a start in the EFL Trophy tie against Gillingham two seasons ago, comes in on the left of the back three with Cameron Burgess suspended. Baggott is the first Indonesian player to feature in English league football.
The only other changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Shrewsbury last week, are Dominic Thompson’s return to left wing-back for Matt Penney, who drops to the bench, and Bersant Celina coming into the team with Conor Chaplin among the subs.
Rotherham: Johansson, Harding, Osei-Tutu, Wiles, Ogbene, Miller, Lindsay, Rathbone, Ihiekwe (c), Edmonds-Green, Smith. Subs: Chapman, Wood, Mattock, Ferguson, Barlaser, Ladapo, Kayode.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Baggott, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Thompson, Aluko, Celina, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Penney, Carroll, El Mizouni, Chaplin, Bonne, Pigott. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).
Photo: Matchday Images
