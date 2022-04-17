Tractor Girls Host London Bees Aiming to Put Disappointments Behind Them

Sunday, 17th Apr 2022 09:28 Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to get over their recent disappointments when they face London Bees in their penultimate home game of the season at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). Following the 2-1 defeat to FA WNL Southern Premier Division title rivals Southampton a fortnight ago, the Tractor Girls were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Chichester & Selsey last Sunday. The Saints won 9-1 at Keynsham Ladies on Thursday to move four points ahead of the Blues at the top of the table, still with a game in hand. Town’s hopes of the title and a place in the end-of-season play-off would now appear to be all but over. “I think everyone’s a bit frustrated with how the last couple of weeks have gone but we’re all really keen to try and turn it round and finish the season on a high,” keeper Sarah Quantrill said. “We’re obviously playing for ourselves now, probably playing for our futures as well. Everyone wants to be here next season so we need to show that now on the pitch.” Quantrill, who joined Town from the Bees in the summer, says the Blues need what would be a third victory over her old club this season following a 1-0 FA WNL Cup victory in September and a 3-1 league win at the Hive a month later. “I think just for ourselves and for our confidence,” she said. “I think everyone’s a bit low on confidence at the minute, so to get a good start [will be important]. “It’s going to be a hard game because they’ve had some good results. We know it’s not going to be easy, we know we need to actually turn up and put in a good performance to get the three points.” Voting for this season’s official Supporters Club ITFC Women’s Player of the Year will take place at the game with a number of potential candidates for the History Makers Trophy.

Photo: ITFC Women



johnwarksshorts added 10:45 - Apr 17

Good luck girls. Hold your heads high. I'm sure promotion will be for next season. 0

