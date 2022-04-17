Beattie Statue Plinth Damaged
Sunday, 17th Apr 2022 15:34
The plinth supporting the statue of Blues legend Kevin Beattie has been damaged, apparently by skateboarders.
The statue, which stands on Portman Road diagonally opposite Planet Blue, was unveiled in December last year.
Photos have been posted on social media of damage to the plinth with its use by skateboarders apparently the cause.
The engraved outer stone shell was donated by the East of England Co-op and crafted from port stone by H L Perfitts, a Co-op company.
Fans raised more than £100,000 for the statue in tribute to Beattie, widely regarded as the club's greatest ever player, who died aged 68 in September 2018.
Photo: Matchday Images
