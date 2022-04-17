Beattie Statue Plinth Damaged

Sunday, 17th Apr 2022 15:34 The plinth supporting the statue of Blues legend Kevin Beattie has been damaged, apparently by skateboarders. The statue, which stands on Portman Road diagonally opposite Planet Blue, was unveiled in December last year. Photos have been posted on social media of damage to the plinth with its use by skateboarders apparently the cause. The engraved outer stone shell was donated by the East of England Co-op and crafted from port stone by H L Perfitts, a Co-op company. Fans raised more than £100,000 for the statue in tribute to Beattie, widely regarded as the club's greatest ever player, who died aged 68 in September 2018.

Photo: Matchday Images



bluemack added 15:49 - Apr 17

Terrible, nothing is safe these days no respect.

Elizabeth added 16:18 - Apr 17

Absolutely disgusting moronic behaviour.. pity they haven’t got something better to do with their time .. 0

SickParrot added 16:29 - Apr 17

What a shame. This lack of respect is sadly so common now. Those responsible have no excuse, there is a skate park within half a mile! 0

Linkboy13 added 16:48 - Apr 17

If they catch them they don't get punished just a telling off Morons. 0

Stu_boy added 16:51 - Apr 17

Disgraceful, some people have no respect. If they get caught they should be forced to pay for the repairs 0

