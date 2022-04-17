Tractor Girls Return to Winning Ways Against London Bees

Sunday, 17th Apr 2022 17:22

Goals from Maria Boswell, Lucy O’Brien (pictured) and Lucy Egan saw Ipswich Town Women to a 3-0 victory over London Bees at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe.

The Tractor Girls, whose title challenge had all but fatally stalled in the last couple of weeks, went into the lead in only the fifth minute when Boswell shot low into the corner of the net.

O’Brien made it 2-0 in first-half injury time from Sarah Brasero-Carreira’s pass, then Egan completed the scoring in the 67th minute when she fired home on the half-volley.

Elsewhere, leaders Southampton won 6-1 at home to Plymouth to maintain a four-point lead over the Blues.

Town, who host third-placed Oxford in their final match at the Goldstar Ground next Sunday, have two games to play and the Saints three.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Egan (Hughes 76), Lafayette, Hubbard (A Jackson 76), Horwood (c), Robertson, King, O’Brien, Grey (Thomas 72), Brasero-Carreira (Barratt 64). Unused: L Jackson.





Photo: Ross Halls