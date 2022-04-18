It's Not Over Yet - Notes for Wigan Athletic

Monday, 18th Apr 2022 15:00 by TomTheWriter Following the defeat to Rotherham United on Saturday, leaders Wigan visit Portman Road and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. After the 1-0 defeat to Rotherham at the New York Stadium, Town’s chances of reaching the League One play-offs are now mathematically over, with the expectation that Kieran McKenna may look at some fringe players in the final three games. Their Tuesday opponents Wigan Athletic are on the verge of confirming promotion into the Championship, but slipped up on Saturday at home to Cambridge United. This season, Will Keane has been impressive in front of goal, Tom Naylor has shown experience and strength in the middle with Jack Whatmough imperious at the back. Leam Richardson “My worry is that our aerial style of play under [Leam] Richardson won't appeal to Premier League clubs looking to send out their best young players to the Championship”, “One of the things about Richardson which I believe will result in him being revered and spoken about as an all-time great in our history alongside [Paul] Jewell and [Roberto] Martinez is the way he conducts himself”, “Richardson has done a good job, but you can’t ignore the fact he's been afforded one of the best squads in the league.” Appointed as the Latics’ permanent boss in April 2021 after a strong spell as caretaker-manager, Richardson has done an impressive job this season as he looks to get Wigna back into the Championship. “Another two points dropped because of Leam ‘Can't Do No Wrong’ Richardson's stubbornness and picking favourites. Do we really want to win this league or not?”, “Richardson changes a winning team every bloody week, can't remember the last time we played the same team twice on the bounce!”, “I believe that in [Leam] Richardson, Latics have got more than just a decent manager and coach but a decent person.” Afforded a blank canvas in the summer, Richardson has been able to build a very competitive squad this season under the club’s new owners. He has three more games to navigate after the trip to Portman Road. The State of Play “For me it will be us top, MK Dons second and Rotherham fighting it out in the play-offs”, “I did in fact predict that Rotherham would be the ones looking over their shoulders at the play-offs some games ago”, “A few games ago no one saw Rotherham falling apart like they have over the last few games. So, you can never be certain anyone will get results.” As it stands, the Latics find themselves in first place in League One with 26 wins, nine draws and seven defeats from their 42 games. “We've seen teams bottle it at the final hurdle and others come back from the dead to steal it on the last day so I still think there could be twists and turns for the promotion race yet”, “As good as a position we are in, I think our games are still hard in their own right and it's not over just yet”, “I think we desperately need to beat Cambridge as I think the three after that will be really tough.” Wigan sit nine places and 22 points above Ipswich Town heading into the fixture on Tuesday night. The Squad Currently, in the Wigan Athletic squad, they have a strong selection of strikers to choose from with the signing of Josh Magennis in January adding to an already well-stocked position on the pitch. However, their midfield has looked shaky on occasions due to injuries to Jordan Cousins, Thelo Aasgaard and Glen Rea leaving them short of options to work with. Wigan fans have found a lot of things to be positive about this season. “I think [Charlie] Wyke’s positivity to working towards coming back fresh next season is a big lesson to us all and shows his strength of character”, “Our strength is mostly defensive capability and rough house midfield lads. We will need much more flair next season to survive”, “Limiting the opposition to the point they constantly had no options and funnelled them into doing things that were their weakness and our strength. We made them look them very ordinary.” However, on the other hand, they have found a couple of things to be negative about. “We have weak spots, but as long as our wide men are on the field teams will be worried”, “Weak spots were [Will] Keane and Magennis and the decision to go back to lumping the ball up anywhere”, “Wingers are definitely a weak point in our squad at the moment and needs major surgery come the summer.” Wigan Athletic 1-2 Cambridge United “Big fan of Leam's but he got it completely wrong today”, “I don't think we are tired. It's just how we play the game. There haven't been many games at the DW this season where we have played with pace and urgency. Generally, we have been pretty boring but made up with the work-rate and never say die attitude”, “Blame the system all we want, but the simple truth is that tonight, too many players didn't play well enough. How many passes went straight to their men? That's nowt to do with system.” “Sorry but todayhe pressed the panic button for some reason God knows. He set out not to lose a game”, “You never get anything out of [Gwion] Edwards. Why start him? You know in advance he'll be subbed off after doing nothing”, “[Tom] Naylor and [Graeme] Shinnie are too similar and in this formation drop too deep and combine that with Keane being too high you completely vacate the middle of the pitch making winning second balls and linking up attack and defence very difficult.” On Saturday afternoon, Wigan hosted mid-table Cambridge United at the DW Stadium looking to open up a seven-point gap on MK Dons. However, they fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat. Burton Albion 0-0 Wigan Athletic “Three wins from the next five and we go up as champions, no matter what the chasing pack manage”, “I understand why he doesn’t change things too much as Keane sometimes plays shite but then scores. No players have let us down this season but I do think a few haven’t had enough chances to impress”, “Positive thoughts only, if we go up there's nowt stopping a good go at the play-offs at least next season.” “Leam got it wrong tonight; Burton dictated our midfield two, the ineffectual Keane should have been replaced with Shinnie”, “I'm a bit depressed if truth be known. We were shocking, devoid of any passing intent and just constantly launching it down the field. We need a huge rebuild in the summer and I know that sounds daft with us top, but it's true”, “Not the best game and with hindsight I'm annoyed with myself for paying a tenner. Nevertheless, it could prove a vital point come May, or rather, the end of April.” A week ago, Wigan travelled to Burton Albion and played out a stalemate at the Pirelli Stadium. They were saved late on by an incredible goal-line clearance from Kelland Watts. Goalkeepers “Decent signing, not shone though”, “To add to that, [Ben] Amos kept himself alert throughout and was bloody brave when he got flattened at the end”, “Amos was well protected as usual, at one point seemed like he made a mistake in the first half but made an excellent save to recover.” Summer signing Amos departed fellow League One side Charlton Athletic to join up with the revolution at Wigan, taking the number one position from Jamie Jones. “We don’t know if Jamie [Jones] would be a better option, but I’ve seen more errors from Jones than I have from Amos”, “I honestly couldn't believe the criticism that Jamie Jones received last season. We had a team consisting of kids, remaining players who nobody else wanted”, “Definitely agree that we play calmer with Jones in goal, MK Dons’ keeper wants to play like Ederson mind you.” Jones was the main goalkeeper last season, tasked with keeping the Latics in League One. Defenders “To be fair I think we may find [Curtis] Tilt, [Jason] Kerr and [Kelland] Watts may all struggle in that aspect if we go up”, “Trying to get Watts on loan again would be a smart move too”, “Watts earned us a point last night. His headed clearance in the last minute, racing back to divert the ball over the bar was simply incredible!” Curtis Tilt Former England U19 international Watts arrived at the DW Stadium this summer from Newcastle United on a season-long loan. Spent last year with Plymouth Argyle and has improved his all-round game this year. “£600,000 and highly regarded in Scotland, looked good in Europe qualifying rounds”, “Think there are definite benefits to this approach and this is exemplified by how comfortable [Jason] Kerr now looks in the starting XI but it can definitely be frustrating at times”, “Excellent challenge from Kerr when that lad was through and a brilliant goal-line clearance on the follow-up from Watts.” A late signing in the summer, Kerr was snapped up from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone whilst they were competing in the Europa League. Kerr was the Saints’ captain last season, but has struggled for consistent game-time with Wigan. “It's a shame we are unlikely to see [Curtis] Tilt or [James] McClean again this season but their stand-ins did well and hopefully can continue to do that in the run-in”, “Shame for Tilt. I'm assuming it's a bad tear the way he went down, he's had hamstring problems in the past, hasn't he?”, “Tilt is less of a blow, Clean Sheet Kelland can just slot in.” Tilt joined Wigan in January on a permanent deal after spending six months on loan from Rotherham. Has missed the last few games due to a hamstring injury that may rule him out for the rest of the season. “I'm sure he'll play a full 90 minutes soon”, “I thought [Joe] Bennett was out of contract too but I checked and he isn't”, “That stunning Bennett free-kick came at crucial time and settled us down and when we doubled our lead minutes later we took control.” Picked up in the summer, Bennett arrived at Wigan after spending five years with Cardiff City. Found his early months disrupted due to injury, but has started the last three games. “Impressed last season before injury. Lots of assists from defence”, “I'd have liked to have seen [Tom] Pearce come on to try and give us some energy and pace down the left”, “I’m not sure if Pearce is injured but I think he’d have given us a threat down the left.” One of the few remaining players at the club from last season, Pearce has struggled to nail down the left-back spot this season. Came off the bench on Saturday for his first appearance in six games. Full-Back “An experienced Championship player, did well last season in League One”, “I wonder if there is an issue between him and [Tendayi] Darikwa? He’s seemed very vocal toward him in recent games, somewhat over the top in my opinion. He himself has made two cock-ups in recent matches, last night and Accy that could have led directly to goals”, “Like Leam, Darikwa goes about his business quietly and effectively.” A surviving member from the League One side last season, Darikwa was handed the captain’s armband this year due to his impressive displays in the previous campaign. Has been their first choice right-back and can cover at left-back. “I think the ball through to him from Darikwa also deserves a mention… exquisite”, “I thought Darikwa had a blinder today was really up for it, but there is always a mistake in his game”, “Darikwa was very poor last season as well whatever anyone says that's a fact.” Darikwa has started 38 of Wigan’s League One games this season, having been utilised at both right-back and left-back. His versatility has been key for the club this season as he looks to finish the season lifting the League One trophy. Centre-Back “Of our centre-halves before January, I thought [Jack] Whatmough was standout”, “Our best centre-back is Whatmough who's comfortable in a two or a three. So I reckon we'll go with Whatmough and Watts”, “Think their attacking options are poor and certainly wouldn't swap Kerr or Whatmough for any of their centre-halves.” Another summer signing for the extensive rebuild, Whatmough traded Fratton Park for the DW Stadium as he looked to progress his career away from the club where he came through the academy. “We saw a couple of great driving runs from Tilt and Whatmough and this system can afford one of the three centre-backs to join attacks, so hopefully we’ll see more of that as we continue to get used to this style”, “We all rave about Whatmough but even he's dropped some absolute clangers”, “Whatmough made an uncharacteristic mistake and we paid for it, move on.” Has featured in every League One game this season, one of only two players to have done so alongside keeper Amos. Very likely to start again on Tuesday night. Midfielders “I agree about Max [Power] but think [Tom] Naylor was shocking, by far and away is worst game for us”, “We left Naylor and Power outnumbered in midfield and we started losing all the second balls”, “ Players needed but it is very important we keep the likes of Naylor and that core group that have the character and determination, that part is important and we don’t need to buy that.” Max Power Like Whatmough, Naylor switched Portsmouth for Wigan in the summer. The experienced midfielder has three goals and four assists this season. “It will be a great boost to get [Jordan] Cousins back for the run-in. The two-week break we have will help him to get more time on the pitch with the U23s and also time to get back on training pitch with the first team”, “Best thing ever this season, him getting injured, or we would have been a mid-table side”, “Looked to be settling in as a workhorse.” Cousins has spent a long time on the sidelines due to a torn thigh muscle suffered in December, missing the previous fixture between Wigan and Town as a result. “What I would like to see more of is defenders and midfielders taking the opposition on with a run. What I've seen of [Tom] Bayliss recently is a player doing that”, “Suspensions/injuries which will likely see us forced to start players such as Tom Bayliss and Gwion Edwards who would normally be nowhere near the starting XI”, “Bayliss I felt did well carrying the ball in the final third but he really wasn't helping enough to bring the ball out of defence.” The second of three loan signings at the club this season, Bayliss was taken from Preston North End for the year. Was in and around the first-team picture in the early months, but hasn’t played in the last seven league games. “Good news that [Thelo] Aasgaard is back, need as many options as possible for the run-in”, “I do think that had Aasgaard not picked up his injury we wouldn't have moved for [Jamie] McGrath but our hand was forced”, “In short, I think we needed someone like Aasgaard on the bench last night to give us the creativity to break them down.” Norwegian U20 international Aasgaard was a breakthrough talent last season, having been one of the fortunate academy players getting their chance in the first team due to the financial issues then surrounding the club. But has missed the whole of 2022 with a stress fracture. “Gone back to Luton for surgery on his knee. Shame that it hasn't worked out”, “[Glen] Rea was only on loan from Luton so isn't our player”, “We won't see this lad again, probably a good player but a bit injury prone.” Picked up in January on loan from the Hatters, Rea only featured on four occasions before suffering a knee injury in March. Unlikely to play for Wigan again this season. “Decent Championship player, if only he could get a place in the team”, “I think we see the game in the same way. Pearce and [Graeme] Shinnie could’ve given us more balance tonight”, “I think we desperately needed Shinnie on in the second half to start winning second balls and giving us more link-up.” After being an impressive member of Derby’s side this season, Shinnie was snapped up by Wigan to bolster their promotion push. Hasn’t been able to contribute as much as he did with Derby and was replaced at half-time against Cambridge United. “The [Jamie] McGrath situation is really weird”, “Anyway, McGrath off the bench would have been nice, but not a surprise. I don't get it? Maybe he is homesick”, “That is what has been concerning me, often having two wide players, two defensive midfielders and no attacking midfielders - with McGrath sitting in the back of the stand. You'd think having him on the bench would be beneficial as it gives you a different option that you don't get by doubling up in other areas.” Another winter signing, McGrath was impressive in Scotland for St Mirren and his arrival at Wigan was considered a coup. However, he has only featured on four occasions for the club. “Some wouldn't have had him here in the first place, others still want him gone”, “Suspect that the amount of work [James] McClean does on his fitness outside of regular training and how he looks after his body is the main reason his injury isn't as bad as first feared”, “I thought McClean was incredibly lucky not to have got a second yellow.” Back after a six-year absence, McClean dropped down from the Championship to guide Wigan back to the second tier. Having been used as both a winger and a wing-back, McClean has nine goals to his name in League One. Winger “Very, very poor performance and too late making changes again, Leam got moving [Callum] Lang to wing-back completely wrong”, “Keane left of centre where he is too far away from the middle to be the play-maker and Lang on the right who looked out of sorts”, “We need to be careful with Lang as there will be bigger clubs than us willing to offer him a chance.” Having spent the first half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Motherwell United, Lang returned to Wigan in January last year to spearhead their survival push. Did so emphatically and currently has 14 goals to his name this season. “He isn't half a talent. He did an absolute brilliant move at Cambridge too. Premier Greed parasites will be sniffing”, “Lang and Keane haven't done too badly playing up top together whenever we play the 3-5-2 system”, “How good is Lang getting? He gets better every time I see him play. What a prospect.” Has been a name on the lips of many supporters of Wigan and Championship clubs, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him linked with a move to the top of the second tier at some point in the summer. Centre Midfielder “Thought [Max] Power had a really poor game last night, poor decision-making, short free-kicks and not expecting a return pass, short pass back to keeper almost costing us and a general lack of his usual ability to stamp his authority on the game”, “Some players have a point to prove in the Championship like Power”, “Max Power by a country mile, gives 100 per cent every game he plays and should be captain next season!” Having spent three years at the club between 2015 and 2018, Power returned to Wigan after a three-year spell at Sunderland. Having mainly been drafted into their midfield, Power has also been covering at right-back. “What has Max Power done as a footballer that is inspirational? Genuine question. Picking up a flair and waving it about when celebrating a goal might be inspirational to the fans, but it's hardly the quality of a captain”, “I think it's as simple as Power is such an attacking threat at right-back if we don't need him in midfield that is where he'll end up”, “I honestly wouldn't have Power as our first-choice right-back.” Has missed only two league games this season, featuring at right-back on Saturday before being moved into the middle of the park at half-time. Likely to start on Tuesday night. Attack “It's the [Gavin] Massey who has done jack all for 95 per cent plus of his time at the club. His performance at MK Dons away last season was the absolute low point”, “Would that be the same Massey that comes in and out of the team and gives his all? He rarely lets us down when called on and has had a couple of games at full-back when he has been excellent”, “It’s not the lad’s fault he is not a world-beater or has suffered from injuries.” Experienced winger Massey was another to stick with the club after their administration issues in the Championship and has been involved a lot this season off the bench for the Latics. Gavin Massey “From what Edwards has been saying this week it sounds like we've got a pretty happy camp at the moment with everyone pulling the same direction”, “Edwards is putrid”. Summer signing Edwards left at Portman Road in July after he turned down a rare offer of a new contract from Paul Cook to join Wigan. Has struggled for game-time this season with only one goal to his name. “Good to see [Charlie] Wyke seems to be OK and coming home. He also said he's looking to get back in training so it seems like what happened isn't initially believed to be career threatening”, “Absolutely incredible response. Starting CPR as quickly as possible literally saves lives”, “It really is fantastic news to know he is on his way home to his little lad and partner. I’m glad all the support he’s received from across the football community has helped him. He’s clearly very popular amongst his team-mates and I’ve no doubt they’ll help him through his recovery, however long it may take.” Billed as the surprise signing of last summer, Wigan snapped up Wyke from fellow League One side Sunderland after he had 30 goals in the league last year. After a cardiac arrest in November, Wyke has been out of action and will not be featuring against Town. However, he is working towards a return next season. “We've seen [Stephen] Humphrys in several situations this season - starting a game, either alone or with Magennis - coming on for about 20-30 minutes - coming on for about five to ten minutes I think he's effective in those first two situations but we've never really seen much from him in the last one”, “Humphrys is in good form having been given a run in the team”, “If you want to start Magennis, it has to be with Humphrys as a pair.” Another player snapped up in the summer to boost Wigan’s promotion ambitions, Humphrys departed League Two Rochdale to support the attack. But has only scored five times this year and is seen mainly coming off the bench. “Written off by many on here after half a dozen games”, “We started lumping it to an isolated [Josh] Magennis up front on his own and we just started playing completely against our strengths and into Burton’s”, “Very solid half in my opinion, looking comfortable on the ball with Magennis doing a good job of winning headers and wreaking havoc.” Winter signing Magennis was snapped up from Hull to bolster their attacking options and has three goals to his name so far this season. An experienced striker, the Northern Irish international helped Hull win League One last season. Striker “As for not having stepped up, some players are just late bloomers as we've found out with Will Keane, whose professional career looked like it was almost over 18 months ago”, “Will Keane missing from about six yards every week like he does in League One will be ruthlessly punished a level above. We're crying out for some proper pace”, “It will be interesting to see the likes of Lang and Keane stepping up too.” The leading man for Wigan Athletic last season, ex-Town striker Keane scored 12 goals for the Latics as they survived relegation. “An exquisite first time pass from Keane that would be raved about in the Premier League”, “It was a good ball into Keane, his first-time pass around the corner with his back to goal was sublime”, “Will Keane, although scoring a few flatters to deceive, he is in my opinion not the player we need as a number 10.” Keane spent 18 months with Ipswich, starting with a loan spell in the Championship and a full season on a permanent basis in League One. Injuries affected his progress at Portman Road with his time at Wigan having so far been much more productive. Wigan Athletic Fans on ITFC “Be interesting what plan he comes up with at Ipswich. After watching that today. Think we will be praying for MK losing. More than us winning”, “Ipswich certainly played like a team with nothing to play for”, “Agreed they were dreadful, especially in the second half. [Sam] Morsy did his bit to help our cause though by committing one of the most cynical fouls I've seen in a long time. Hopefully Morsy and [Christian] Walton will do us some more favours on Tuesday night!”, “Up to us. We are a far better side than Ipswich and brilliant away so we cannot fear them.” Last Time Out – Wigan Athletic 1-1 Ipswich Town “Morsy deserves respect for how he acted on and off the field for us, but you can't expect him to change his entire game when he comes up against us”, “Seemed we were happy to stick at 1-0 then didn't/couldn't up the tempo after the equaliser. About time we really went after teams at home”, “[Lee] Evans and Morsy completely ran the midfield second half and if the game was 15 minutes longer we would have lost.” “Morsy was a disgrace. Evans was not very effective. Walton did well. Ipswich have some good individual players and may get themselves into the play-offs”, “Ipswich are where they are because they don't press, their shape was all over the place. Players had plenty of time all game long, that was one of the worst displays from two teams all season. Total of six shots on goal combined”, “We deserved the win as we were more of a threat. Did they create a clear-cut chance all afternoon?” Back in December, with John McGreal in caretaker charge, Town and Wigan played out a 1-1 draw at the DW with James Norwood scoring the equaliser for the visitors. Websites The main forum for a Wigan Athletic fan is Latics Speyk, a comprehensive and extensive area for all Wigan fans to dive into.



