Donacien and Aluko Among Doubts Ahead of Wigan Clash

Monday, 18th Apr 2022 15:32

Janoi Donacien and Sone Aluko are among a number of players who will be assessed ahead of leaders Wigan Athletic’s visit on Tuesday night have picked up knocks and niggles during Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Rotherham.

“We’ve had a few issues that we’re going to have to look at,” manager Kieran McKenna told iFollow Ipswich.

“Janoi, Sone and a couple of others haven’t been able to train since. We’ve got a few little niggles and knocks, so we’re going to have to assess them over the next 24 hours and make our last decisions close to game-time.”

Donacien has been ever-present since McKenna took over in December and has only missed three league games all season.

Centre-half Cameron Burgess will be available again after his one-match ban for his red card at Shrewsbury.





Photo: Matchday Images