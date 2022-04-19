Town Exercise Option on Morris's Contract

Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022 11:53 Town have exercised the one-year option on striker Ben Morris’s contract, TWTD understands. Morris joined Swedish side GAIS on loan until November in January with his Blues contract due to end on June 30th midway through that spell. However, we understand that Town took the option to keep the 22-year-old for a further season when he joined the Gothenburg-based club, who play in the Ettan Södra, the third tier of Swedish football. Capped by England at U17, U18 and U19 levels, Colchester-born Morris returned from the second of two cruciate knee ligament injuries last summer and was a solid performer in the U23s during the first half of the campaign but without adding to his one senior start and four sub appearances for the Blues. On Sunday, he scored his second goal for GAIS in their 1-0 home victory over Tvååkers IF, his second goal in his three games for the club, having previously netted on his debut, a 2-1 home win against IK Oddevold.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Ipswichbusiness added 12:07 - Apr 19

Hopefully, that means that he is doing well. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 12:21 - Apr 19

Ipswichbusiness, it does state that the option was taken up WHEN he joined them, so that is not an indicator, but am sure everyone is thrilled he is simply back playing and scoring too ! He will come back into the Town system in November when a better assessment of his progress can be made. Love to think we could bring through a striker again.



Been trying to think of last player(s) who did come through and all I can think of is Jack Marriott, Jordan Rhodes, and Dean Bowditch.......and we got rid of 2 of them before they shone at League level. Other suggestions welcome ! 0

Kentish_Tractor added 12:42 - Apr 19

Think you're forgetting Connor Wickham PT 0

Flamencaman added 12:47 - Apr 19

Doesn’t say much for staff and picking strikers, mind you Mr no brains Keane got rid of Was it Rhodes 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments