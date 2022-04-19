Town Exercise Option on Morris's Contract
Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022 11:53
Town have exercised the one-year option on striker Ben Morris’s contract, TWTD understands.
Morris joined Swedish side GAIS on loan until November in January with his Blues contract due to end on June 30th midway through that spell.
However, we understand that Town took the option to keep the 22-year-old for a further season when he joined the Gothenburg-based club, who play in the Ettan Södra, the third tier of Swedish football.
Capped by England at U17, U18 and U19 levels, Colchester-born Morris returned from the second of two cruciate knee ligament injuries last summer and was a solid performer in the U23s during the first half of the campaign but without adding to his one senior start and four sub appearances for the Blues.
On Sunday, he scored his second goal for GAIS in their 1-0 home victory over Tvååkers IF, his second goal in his three games for the club, having previously netted on his debut, a 2-1 home win against IK Oddevold.
