Change of Date For U18s Final
Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022 14:49
Town's U18s Professional Development League Cup final against Coventry City at Portman Road has moved to Wednesday 27th April (KO 7pm).
Adem Atay’s side, who beat Wigan 1-0 in their semi-final at Playford Road at the end of last month, had been due to take on the Sky Blues the previous day.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]