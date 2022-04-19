Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Change of Date For U18s Final
Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022 14:49

Town's U18s Professional Development League Cup final against Coventry City at Portman Road has moved to Wednesday 27th April (KO 7pm).

Adem Atay’s side, who beat Wigan 1-0 in their semi-final at Playford Road at the end of last month, had been due to take on the Sky Blues the previous day.


Photo: Blair Ferguson



