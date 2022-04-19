Change of Date For U18s Final

Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022 14:49 Town's U18s Professional Development League Cup final against Coventry City at Portman Road has moved to Wednesday 27th April (KO 7pm). Adem Atay’s side, who beat Wigan 1-0 in their semi-final at Playford Road at the end of last month, had been due to take on the Sky Blues the previous day.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MaySixth added 14:52 - Apr 19

Nice 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments