Four Changes as Blues Host Wigan

Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022 19:01 Cameron Burgess, Matt Penney, Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne return to the Town side facing leaders Wigan at Portman Road. Penney comes in at left wing-back for Dominic Thompson, who drops to the bench, with Burgess returning from his suspension to the left of the back three with Elkan Baggott also among the subs. Chaplin starts as one of the number 10s with Sone Aluko missing out having suffered an injury at Rotherham on Saturday and Bonne is the out-and-out striker with James Norwood on the bench. Janoi Donacien is OK to take his place in the defence having been a doubt with a knock. For Wigan, former Blues striker Will Keane starts and ex-winger Gwion Edwards is among the subs. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Penney, Chaplin, Celina, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Baggott, Thompson, Carroll, El Mizouni, Norwood, Pigott. Wigan: Amos, Kerr, Whatmough, Watts, Darikwa (c), Power, Naylor, Bennett, Lang, Keane, Humphrys. Subs: Jones, Pearce, Cousins, Shinnie, Aasgaard, Massey, Edwards. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueFarmy added 19:13 - Apr 19

Baggott should be playing, was great on Saturday, surely a bit of game time against top opposition would do him wonders for the future. Not sure about that one 3

KMcBlue added 19:25 - Apr 19

not selecting Baggot is the first thing mcK has done wrong. sends a bad message 0

mathiemagic added 19:34 - Apr 19

What is he playing at not picking Baggot FFS ? - He was by far and away our best player at Rotherham and will now think "What do I have to do to get picked regularly" ??? - Poor man management this time around sadly. 0

VanDusen added 19:35 - Apr 19

Calm down. It's important we play a full team tonight given it matters for Wigan I'm sure he'll be back for the other dead rubbers... 0

VanDusen added 19:35 - Apr 19

VanDusen added 19:35 - Apr 19

VanDusen added 19:35 - Apr 19

