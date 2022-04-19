Four Changes as Blues Host Wigan
Tuesday, 19th Apr 2022 19:01
Cameron Burgess, Matt Penney, Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne return to the Town side facing leaders Wigan at Portman Road.
Penney comes in at left wing-back for Dominic Thompson, who drops to the bench, with Burgess returning from his suspension to the left of the back three with Elkan Baggott also among the subs.
Chaplin starts as one of the number 10s with Sone Aluko missing out having suffered an injury at Rotherham on Saturday and Bonne is the out-and-out striker with James Norwood on the bench.
Janoi Donacien is OK to take his place in the defence having been a doubt with a knock.
For Wigan, former Blues striker Will Keane starts and ex-winger Gwion Edwards is among the subs.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Penney, Chaplin, Celina, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Baggott, Thompson, Carroll, El Mizouni, Norwood, Pigott.
Wigan: Amos, Kerr, Whatmough, Watts, Darikwa (c), Power, Naylor, Bennett, Lang, Keane, Humphrys. Subs: Jones, Pearce, Cousins, Shinnie, Aasgaard, Massey, Edwards. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).
Photo: Matchday Images
|
